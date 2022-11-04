What is the WARN Act? A workplace protection law at the center of Twitter’s mass layoffs

It’s been a turbulent week at Twitter , where Elon Musk recently took the reins. Notably, Musk has focused a lot of his energy on deciding what to do with Twitter’s rank-and-file—he’s reportedly asked employees to work extremely long shifts, and has plans to lay off thousands of them. Workers are expected to start receiving messages pertaining to their job status as soon as today, according to the Washington Post .

In response to those swift layoffs, a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday, accusing Twitter of violating a pair of laws: the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act), and a California state law by the same name. The laws require that employers give 60 days notice to workers who are let go as part of mass firings.

“Plaintiffs file this action seeking to ensure that Twitter comply with the law and provide the requisite notice or severance payment in connection with the anticipated layoffs and that it not solicit releases of claims of any employees without informing them of the pendency of this action and their right to pursue their claims under the federal or California WARN Act,” the lawsuit reads.

We’ve reached out to Twitter for comment on the lawsuit and will update this post if we hear back.