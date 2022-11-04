What is the WARN Act? A workplace protection law at the center of Twitter’s mass layoffs

It’s been a turbulent week at Twitter, where Elon Musk recently took the reins. Notably, Musk has focused a lot of his energy on deciding what to do with Twitter’s rank-and-file—he’s reportedly asked employees to work extremely long shifts, and has plans to lay off thousands of them. Workers are expected to start receiving messages pertaining to their job status as soon as today, according to the Washington Post.
In response to those swift layoffs, a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday, accusing Twitter of violating a pair of laws: the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act), and a California state law by the same name. The laws require that employers give 60 days notice to workers who are let go as part of mass firings.
“Plaintiffs file this action seeking to ensure that Twitter comply with the law and provide the requisite notice or severance payment in connection with the anticipated layoffs and that it not solicit releases of claims of any employees without informing them of the pendency of this action and their right to pursue their claims under the federal or California WARN Act,” the lawsuit reads.
We’ve reached out to Twitter for comment on the lawsuit and will update this post if we hear back.
The WARN Act is designed to give employees who are facing termination time to figure out their next moves. Here is a rundown of the basics of the WARN Act—at both the federal and state levels:
- The WARN Act applies to businesses with 100 or more full-time workers (75 in California), and those that are laying off at least 50 people at a single site of employment.
- Employers who violate the WARN Act face civil penalties for each violation. Those penalties could be as much as $500 per day (under the 60-day time frame) in California. On the federal level, each employee could receive back pay and benefits.
- The WARN Act applies to private for-profit and nonprofit employers, and some public employers operating in a commercial context. It generally doesn’t apply to government organizations that provide public services.
- The WARN Act covers employees who are losing their jobs as a result of a plant closure, the sale or closing of a business, or a mass layoff (as in Twitter’s case).
- There are exceptions. For instance, “faltering” companies may be exempt from the 60-day notice rule, but that’s a narrow definition, and the exemption would not apply to mass layoffs. A company that experienced “unforeseeable business circumstances” could potentially be exempt, however.
As to whether Twitter’s layoffs violate the WARN Act, some legal experts have already strongly weighed in on the side of the workers. “This flagrant violation of workers rights is outrageous,” tweeted Lisa Bloom, a California-based attorney and the founder of The Bloom Firm. “This was done so hastily, so slapdash, so that the world’s richest man can get even richer faster.”