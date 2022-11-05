Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Pay for Amazon Prime, get free music. Sounds great, right? It’s not quite that simple.

Amazon just gave Prime members 100M+ songs—with some catches

[Photo:
Caleb George/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Amazon just tossed another whopper of a feature atop its $139-per-year Prime membership: free music.

The big hook here is that if you’re a Prime member, you now have access to the same 100-plus-million song library as those of us who pay for Amazon Music Unlimited. People who pay for Spotify or Apple Music could even cancel them, saving themselves a few bucks a month.

So why are we dummies still paying for Unlimited? Well, there are a handful of catches with the Prime plan.

Prime membership

Obviously, to get the free Amazon Music Prime plan, you need to be a paying Amazon Prime member, which costs $139 per year. However, if you just want unlimited access to music without all the other benefits of Amazon Prime, you can pay for Amazon Music Unlimited for $10 a month as a non-Prime member.

That works out to $120 a year—the idea ostensibly being that you might as well just pay an extra $19 and get a bunch more stuff with a full Prime membership.

Prime members can get Amazon Music Unlimited for $9 a month or $89 a year on top of their Amazon Prime membership.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

Explore Topics