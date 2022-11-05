Amazon just gave Prime members 100M+ songs—with some catches

The big hook here is that if you’re a Prime member, you now have access to the same 100-plus-million song library as those of us who pay for Amazon Music Unlimited. People who pay for Spotify or Apple Music could even cancel them, saving themselves a few bucks a month.

So why are we dummies still paying for Unlimited? Well, there are a handful of catches with the Prime plan.

Prime membership

Obviously, to get the free Amazon Music Prime plan, you need to be a paying Amazon Prime member, which costs $139 per year. However, if you just want unlimited access to music without all the other benefits of Amazon Prime, you can pay for Amazon Music Unlimited for $10 a month as a non-Prime member.