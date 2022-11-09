In Nairobi, these electric motorcycles are filling a transportation gap—and slashing emissions

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

If you need a ride in Nairobi, you might hail a “boda boda,” or a motorcycle taxi, rather than get in a car. The streets are filled with boda bodas—most of which run on gas, making them a major source of air pollution. But a handful of startups are racing to replace them with electric versions instead.

[Photo: Roam] Roam, a startup based in both Sweden and Kenya, just finished a pilot test in Nairobi with 200 of its electric motorcycles, and is now ramping up to make tens of thousands for sale next year. “We’ve seen an opportunity for Kenya to be the test market for the rest of the continent,” says Albin Wilson, chief strategy and marketing officer at Roam. “What we think is that basically this part of the world will be leapfrogging local internal combustion engine production.” [Photo: Roam] Most African consumers don’t own cars now; their first vehicle purchase may be electric, and they may never own one that runs on fossil fuels. A similar pattern played out in other sectors—African countries never built out an extensive network of landlines, as consumers skipped directly to mobile phones, and most Africans skipped credit cards in favor of mobile money. [Photo: Roam] Roam, a finalist for the Earthshot Prize, started as a research project at a Swedish university, but the team focused on Africa because it realized that greenhouse gas emissions there are on track to quickly grow. Right now, the continent is only responsible for a tiny fraction of global emissions, between 3%–4%. But as more people move to cities like Nairobi and can afford to buy more, individual carbon footprints are growing. By 2060, when the continent’s population is projected to grow from 1.3 billion to 3 billion, Africa’s emissions could be as high as those in the U.S. today. Switching to clean transportation now is key.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Roam] The new motorcycle, called the Roam Air, was designed from scratch by a local team for local needs, including the fact that drivers need to be able to carry cargo or passengers and deal with rough roads. “What we’ve seen with the Chinese products is that they’re breaking after even a couple of months of being used here,” Wilson says. The rugged new design is more like a tool than a Harley; drivers want something utilitarian. It comes with two batteries, so one can be plugged in and charged at home while the other is being used. It can go around 112 miles on a charge. In rural areas without reliable electricity, the batteries can also double as energy storage for charging phones or other devices. [Photo: Roam] M-Kopa, a Nairobi-based fintech platform with two million low-income customers in Africa, will provide financing to help customers buy the $1,500 bikes. Customers can immediately start saving on operational costs; a few months ago, when fuel prices were especially high, Wilson says boda boda drivers doubled their income by being able to charge a battery instead of buying gas. The electric motorcycles also had an advantage in a recent fuel shortage. With a gas bike, “if there’s a fuel shortage, you’re not getting to work,” he says. “You’re not making your income for that day.” (Although blackouts do happen, they’re not common in Kenya’s large cities, Wilson says, and the two-battery system can help cover temporary outages.) [Photo: Roam] The company also designed an electric bus tailored for the local market, and recently launched a year-long pilot to test it on some of the busiest routes in Nairobi. Both buses and motorcycle taxis are especially important to electrify since they run all day, every day, Wilson says, and the fossil-fueled versions add both to local smog and climate pollution. Around 90% of the electricity produced in Kenya is already clean (nearly half comes from geothermal energy), so there’s little impact from charging.