4 creative ways NASA encourages innovation

When part of your mission is sending people into space, you’d better have the best people working on the job. Since its creation in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has had a reputation for attracting exceptional talent and leadership to work on some of the most complicated challenges and tasks humans have ever addressed.

But whether engineering the next spacecraft, addressing climate change, or finding solutions to ventilator shortages in the early days of the pandemic, NASA leadership knows some essential truths about helping the best talent unleash innovation, find solutions, and complete successful missions: It’s about the people. Even with the best technology and processes, human skills are necessary to get things done. Creating an environment where people thrive is the key to successful projects, says Ed Hoffman, coauthor of The Smart Mission: NASA’s Lessons for Managing Knowledge, People, and Projects.

Hoffman ought to know. He spent more than three decades with NASA, becoming the agency’s first chief knowledge officer, as well as the founder of the NASA Academy of Program/Project and Engineering Leadership, or APPEL. Today, he is CEO of consulting firm Knowledge Strategies, LLC and a senior lecturer at Columbia University. Here, he shares four aspects of NASA’s culture that help people—and innovation—flourish:

Make people the priority

Hoffman recounts a quote he says is often repeated at NASA: “You come to NASA for the mission, but you stay for the people.” It’s a place where employees can “grow, learn, and feel appreciated,” he says. “That may sound ‘normal,’ but in so many places, you don’t get that.” The agency invests in developing team members and, in his experience, it’s not unusual for very senior staffers to interact with junior-level team members both formally and informally, to help encourage interaction to break down silos.