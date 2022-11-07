As satellites launch more frequently, can space insurers keep up?

BY Rachael Zisk7 minute read

Launching satellites to space is a risky business. The field of orbitally proven vehicles remains small, sensor and payload technology is new and constantly changing, and certain orbital regimes are getting more crowded by the month.

Insurers, of course, are no strangers to risk. The space insurance industry dates back nearly 60 years. But the past few years have seen a sharp increase in the number of objects deployed in orbit—as concerns mount about geopolitical tensions in space, weaponization of the domain, and the risks of orbital debris. The 2022 edition of the Global Risks Report, released annually by the World Economic Forum, highlights space as a key risk area. “A greater number and range of actors operating in space could generate frictions if space exploration and exploitation are not responsibly managed,” WEF notes in its report. “With limited and outdated global governance in place to regulate space alongside diverging national-level policies, risks are intensifying.”

The amount of debris in orbit—roughly one million pieces over one centimeter in diameter—alongside geopolitical risks and increased frequency of human spaceflight have raised alarms for analysts. Seventy-six percent of respondents to the WEF’s Global Risks Perceptions Survey said that international risk mitigation efforts in space were either totally absent or in the earliest stages. Still, insurers continue to underwrite satellite operators, braving the high-risk and, often, high-reward space environment. With higher risk, the environment gets tricker to navigate and premiums are more complicated to work out. Nonetheless, industry insiders say there’s plenty of cash to be made in writing smart policies for space players. In the U.S., launchers are required by law to procure liability insurance for each mission, covering the launch personnel and the operator.

