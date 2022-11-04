Meet Wyvern, the startup whose unfolding satellite design might soon be headed for space

Wyvern has raised $7 million in a seed plus round led by Uncork Capital, bringing the hyperspectral startup’s total financing to ~$15M to date. Previous investors MaC Venture Capital and Y Combinator also participated in this round. MaC led Wyvern’s seed round in October 2021; Wyvern also recently graduated from Y Combinator’s W22 batch .

The Edmonton, Canada, startup says that its first three satellites are fully funded and that capacity is dwindling on its first fleet that will go to orbit. The satellites are set to launch in early 2023.

An unfolding game changer?

Wyvern is building high-res hyperspectral satellites with telescopes that will unfold from space upon reaching their orbital destination. The satellites use a new—and proprietary—type of deployable optic mechanism.

The unfolding design is something of a holy grail for Wyvern, helping the startup engineer a product that will tackle perennial form factor issues in hyperspectral imaging. The design will also help the startup deliver data to customers that it claims is an order of magnitude cheaper than satellites using traditional telescopes.