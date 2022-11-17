The Co.Design guide to giving great gifts

BY The Editors10 minute read

‘Tis that time of year again. The official Co.Design gift guide is here, and it is packed with exciting ideas picked especially for you by the entire Co.Design team. From tropical rugs designed by Iris Apfel to Championship tennis balls repurposed into bluetooth speakers, there’s something in here for every design lover (and their pets).

For the person who wishes they had Easy-Bake Ovens for grown-ups Meet The Brava, a smart oven that makes it easy to cook gourmet meals. A mini computer on top offers a list of global recipes like Korean fried chicken and a Moroccan tagine. All you have to do is get the ingredients. Precisely targeted heat lamps will cook different foods in the oven at different temperatures, so both your veggies and meat will be seared to perfection. | Brava Starter Set ($1,195) For the person who buys calendars for the art A phone can tell you precise date and time, but it can’t mimic the feeling of flipping over a page on a spiral-bound calendar to close out another month of living. Nor can it serve as a canvas for a Risograph-printed piece of artwork, like this calendar from illustrators Clay and Wiley Hickson. Every year, their studio, Caboose, releases a miniature calendar (7×7 inches) that serves the dual purpose of keeping track of days and making you question reality. The Hicksons’ signature style is pleasingly bizarre, which is a perfect foil for the orderliness one might expect from an object meant to make your life more organized. | Caboose 2023 calendar ($15) For the little person who deserves a good night’s sleep Gooselings creates the softest, silkiest cotton bedsheets for babies and kids—which is just as well because little ones have sensitive skin. The family-owned company creates its sheets in a Portuguese factory that is OEKO-TEX-certified, ensuring that the sheets are toxin free. They come in delightful, whimsical designs, like hot air balloons. And you can make them extra special by having your recipient’s name embroidered on them. | Gooselings Crib Sheets (starting at $85)

For the person who wants to do more cooking in 2023 A good knife can instantly upgrade the cooking experience. Opinel, a French knife maker, has been in the business for more than a century, crafting durable knives that make kitchen prep easier and cooking more fun. Its premium Les Forgés 1890 line has a beechwood handle that is ergonomic and provides a comfortable, balanced grip. | Opinel Chef Knife ($179) For the person who wants to wear a hat, but only some of the time Admittedly, it’s a specific conundrum: You need a hat for walking to the train (or bus, or just sitting outside) but don’t want to carry it with you for the rest of the day. Sure, you could stuff your baseball cap into your bag and call it good . . . or you could upgrade to this foldable hat from Baggu. Made from organic cotton and dyed in more than a dozen colors and patterns, the hat has a wide brim that provides maximum coverage when worn and packs into a tidy package when the sun disappears. | Baggu packable sun hat ($36) For the person who wants an e-bike but is embarrassed to ride one There’s something about electric bikes that brings out the luddite in people. Maybe it’s the idea that you’re “cheating” by getting an assist. Or maybe it’s the fact that e-bikes, on the whole, are not a particularly attractive bunch. Vela, an e-bike company out of Brazil, at least tackles the latter with a bike that is objectively beautiful to look at. The bike comes in two silhouettes—a low-slung cruiser and an upright city bike—and a handful of vibrant colors. Its tech specs include a pedal assist, powered by a 350W motor that can boost riders to 20 mph with the push of a button, and a computer system that monitors speed, GPS, and battery life. Speaking of batteries, in a clever move, the removable battery is housed under the seat; with a twist of a key, the bike seat lifts off and out pops the battery, which means there’s no need to schlep the whole bike inside to charge. | Vela e-bike ($1,799)

For the person who likes (or just needs) to get high A green wave of legalization has made it easy to acquire well-grown, chemically tested, high-quality cannabis. But if ingesting THC via gummy or liquid vape feels like listening to an MP3 in stereo, vaping real flower (bud, not oil cartridges) is like hearing your soul sing in Dolby. And since good vapes don’t combust cannabis into smoke, a vape can save your lungs from many known carcinogens. The Pax Mini ($150) and Plus ($250)—two vapes with the same aluminum look of your iPod of yore—are basically the Nespresso of getting high. They slip into your pocket, heat with the touch of a button, and even accept Pax’s preformed pucks of single-origin cannabis if you don’t want to source and grind your own. The Mini is plenty for most people; still, the Plus features a larger chamber, multiple heat modes, and the option for vaping concentrates. | Pax Mini ($150) For the person who hates their rug Iris Apfel is a centurion design icon, and she’s still hard at work. 2022 marked her release of an expansive collaboration with the direct-to-consumer washable rug company, Ruggable. While the patterns—ranging from traditional Persian designs to tropical animal styles—are printed rather than woven, they also resist stains, and pop straight into a washing machine for easy laundering. Apfel made her name selling rugs 50 years ago, and now you can take home one of her works without breaking the bank. | Ruggable x Iris Apfel Collection ($80+) For the person who has a nice (or annoying) dog Just about nothing has worked out since adopting our golden retriever puppy (who is now pushing 80 pounds). Expensive training was a bust. He’s terrified of other dogs. And his GI tract is too sensitive for anything but highly specific dog food. The one thing that does work? Wild One’s dog toys, which have been a complete dream. You might be enticed by their millennial-friendly color palette, but you’ll keep them around for their durability and function. The Bolt Bite ($12) is a must-have supplement to a dog bone (bent for easy holding in your puppy’s paws), while the Tennis Tumble ($20) is a brain teaser that can keep your dog entertained for a glorious evening, again and again. | Wild One dog toys ($12+)

For the amateur photographer who wants a bigger audience Aura is an elegant and app-enabled digital frame that provides a remote display for the human/pet parent who can’t resist trying to capture and share every moment of cuteness with far-flung relatives and friends. Gifting this frame to a grandma or honorary uncle will put an updatable picture show within easy view. And for the screens in everyone’s pocket, Aura’s smartphone app can send photo and video updates to invited viewers, letting them see every new snap as soon as it’s uploaded, without the need for an additional piece of hardware. | Aura ($149 to $399) For the bird-watcher who prefers to set a table This quick-grip mountable and miniature table is intended to give birds an aesthetically elevated space to dine. Created by designer Sebastian Fathi, the tiny table offers an alternative to the familiar hanging bird feeder. The common quick-grip clamp makes this an easy add-on to a tree or even a window. Is this tiny table unlikely to attract a dinner party of birds? Maybe. But the chance that even one bird perches on its side like a diner patron and pecks a seed is worth the price. Available via Gubns, a curated online shop featuring handcrafted designs by architect-makers. | Gubns ($47) For the builder who wants to feel like a kid again Back in 1979, the Lego Galaxy Explorer was one of the most popular holiday gifts ever released. Kids like Bjarke Ingels got one, and it inspired him to be an architect (who eventually built the Lego House—which, by the way, one of Co.Design’s writers wrote a book about it, and which is a good design gift, too). It was also the physical manifesto for a historic design shift at the Danish company, which completely reinvented itself by creating the multiverse before Marvel did. Originally made of three dimensions—Space, Castle, and Town—it was conceived by then Lego design boss Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen. Its huge success transformed Lego into the universally loved juggernaut it is today, so it is no surprise that the Galaxy Explorer was the first model of a newly released line called Icons, a re-imagination of old classics. | Lego Galaxy Explorer ($99.99)

For the person who craves crêpes for breakfast and tacos for dinner We love a great pan as much as we love crêpes, pancakes, and tacos. So this flat-lip carbon-steel pan by 19th century French cookware maker de Buyer is pure metal perfection. If you are worried about Teflon and PFAS, but you want a natural nonstick surface, you must get these in any form and shape. They require initial curing and two minutes of care after you use them, sure, but they are magical. Nothing will ever cling to their surface. From a steak to a fried egg, everything always comes out perfectly. We love the solid classic lines, the heat distribution, the dark bronze patina they get after a few weeks of use, and this model’s flat lip is especially designed to cook the three essential food groups. | 12-inch de Buyer Mineral B Carbon Steel Crêpe & Tortilla Pan ($80) For the person who loves a good racket Tennis balls are cute, fuzzy, and a perfect “match” for your desk—especially if one “doubles” as a portable speaker. The US Open goes through a whopping 100,000 balls every year. Some of them end up being sold, others get recycled; but if you want your piece of tennis history to do more than sit like a trophy on your mantelpiece, then meet HearO. Each year, British design studio Rogue Projects sources tennis balls from such tournaments as Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and the US Open—and turns them into adorable little bluetooth speakers, preserving 75% of each ball. Get a set of two and pair them in stereo, or keep it simple with a single speaker that’s bound to steal the show at your next party. Either way, I know you’ll “love” it (though you may hate us for all the puns.) | HearO ($69.99+) For the person who likes a good cup of tea and a good cause Tea season is upon us, and if you like to brew your own, you’re going to want do it in style. This limited edition teapot, by Firebelly Tea, was dreamed up by celebrated designer Joe Doucet, with unique artwork from Jeremyville. The ceramic teapot comes in a black and white palette, with minimalist artwork that illustrates the passage of time. And if that’s not enough to earn this teapot a spot on your kitchen counter, it might help to know that all proceeds will go to Waves for Water, a nonprofit organization focused on global water scarcity. | Jeremyville Artist Teapot ($149.95)