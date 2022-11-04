Not sure about retiring?Maybe you should try ‘pretirement’

BY Stephanie Vozza4 minute read

What do Serena Williams, Trevor Noah, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have in common? They all decided to “retire” from successful careers. Another thing they have in common? They’re not ready to hang it up just yet. Each one is pursuing their next chapter, including the 81-year-old Fauci.

That next chapter can be called “pretirement,” a transitional life stage between work and retirement, says Eric Phillips, senior director of partnerships and strategic insights at Human Interest, a provider of retirement solutions. “The pandemic changed how people view work,” he says. “That sets the stage for how they view what their retirement will look like in the future. They may decide to work a few days at their existing job or go into something entirely new.” In a study by Human Interest, nearly 70% of participants said retirement should be a gradual transition away from full-time work. More than 9 out of 10 workers said they’d be open to switching fields or jobs during pretirement, and about half of the participants thought the ideal pretirement age would be 50.

A few years ago, Los Angeles Times Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Steve Lopez started wondering what he’d do next. “I’ve always had notions about what I would do if I wasn’t always chasing the next story,” he says. “I started worrying that I might be one of those people who retires and is too hobbled to travel the world. I began to worry about figuring out when’s the right time to make the break or even whether to make the break.” To get some help making the decision, Lopez, 69, took a year off and spoke to retirees—some who were happy and others who were miserable. He chronicles his journey in his new book, Independence Day: What I Learned About Retirement from Some Who’ve Done It and Some Who Never Will. “During the course of the year, I kind of zigzagged,” he says. “There were moments when I thought for sure I’m going to [retire], and then other moments when I thought, ‘I’m not so sure.’”

Deciding What to Do in Pretirement One of the best pieces of advice Lopez got was from Los Angeles Rabbi Naomi Levy. “She told me, ‘Before you launch yourself out of the plane, you might want to sample the things you think you’re going to be spending your time on,’” he says. “People tend to idealize retirement. I’m going to learn how to make rugs or join the Senior Peace Corps. She said, ‘If at all possible, carve out some time, pre-retirement, to sample that dream and make sure that it’s going to be fulfilling.’” In the Human Interest study, 38% want to write a book, start a podcast, or achieve another creative accomplishment; 36% want to explore their city or state; 34% want to learn and start playing a new sport, run in a race, or take up yoga; and another 34% want to live in a vacation destination for a while. “They want to keep the mind active and engaged,” says Phillips. “They also wanted to set up goals, like participating in a race or taking up a new hobby. Others wanted to spend time helping others, which also enriches their own lives.”

Many of the people Lopez interviewed who were enjoying retirement were actually in that pretirement stage. For example, one man retired after a long career in law enforcement. His interests are law and travel, and he is exploring becoming a law clerk or a flight attendant. A woman he spoke to loved hiking and history. When she retired from her career, she became a tour guide and a docent. “Find something that you really want to do and figure out how to make it happen,” says Lopez. “I think everybody’s got some dream, and with the extra time you get after retirement or semiretirement, what’s wrong with pursuing those? If you don’t need the money, then just do them for the fun of it and the discovery and to indulge your own curiosity.” In the end, Lopez decided he couldn’t pull himself away from what he loves to do. His inspiration was Hollywood legend Mel Books, whom he interviewed for the book. “He simplified it for me,” explains Lopez. He said, ‘Do you love what you do? But you want to do other things?’ I said, ‘That’s right, Mr. Brooks.’ And he said, ‘Then go to the editors of the Los Angeles Times, tell them you really appreciate having this job and you want to keep doing it . . . but not so much.’”