Yesterday’s wind turbine blades are tomorrow’s playgrounds

In 2006, a team of architects were tasked with building a playground with volumes that kids could crawl into and play. Jos de Krieger—then an intern, now a partner at the Rotterdam-based architecture practice Superuse Studios —remembers looking at airplane fuselages and grain siloes, before stumbling upon a stack of decommissioned wind blades in an industrial part of town. An idea was born.

[Photo: Allard van der Hoek/courtesy Superuse Studios]

Over the past 16 years, that idea has been tried and tested in half a dozen other projects across The Netherlands, where the architects have repurposed a total of 27 blades to make playgrounds, urban furniture, and a bus shelter. The latest edition was just displayed at Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven, in the form of a colorful climbing boulder made with parts of a 65-foot-long wind blade. The boulder was presented alongside a variety of other objects made with decommissioned blades, including a tiny prototype for a sound barrier and a signpost that could be used for signage.

[Photo: Frank Hanswijk/courtesy Superuse Studios]

This is the first selection to see the light of day under a new company called Blade Made, which became a separate startup in 2021, in collaboration with Rotterdam-based New Citizen Design and US partner Newton Brown Urban Design. The idea is to create a viable business model for Blade Made to partner with wind farms, government organizations that manage public spaces, and contractors in order to create new opportunities for recycled wind blades. The idea being municipalities could choose a design from a Blade Made catalog, then hire a contractor to build it out. Eventually, de Krieger says they envision wind farms could pay a fee for Blade Made to take away their decommissioned blades, “just as they would pay any recycling agency to take their waste,” and earn some of it back when municipalities purchase a concept using their blades.

[Photo: courtesy Superuse Studios]

Design-wise, the possibilities are endless, in part because of the versatile shape of a wind blade, which is composed of three parts: the circular, hollow root; the tapered middle part; and the tip, which is mostly flat. In a perfect world, Blade Made wants to use the full length of those blades as often as possible. For the first playground, they used about 95 percent of five blades, each between about 80 and 100 feet long. Some blades were propped vertically to act as lighthouses or to support slides; others were laid flat and turned into a tunnel of sorts. Kids can crawl into the hollow root of the blade, and exit through a series of holes the architects cut out to meet local playground regulations. In another project, the team split one blade in three, planted each of them vertically, and carved out a seating area from each of them, including a skinny bench from the tip.