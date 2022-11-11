These hacker rigs don’t give a damn about design, and we love it

Ukrainian software engineer Vitaly Pushkar has created a blog to peek into the workstations of hackers all over the world. You will not find any Matrix-like 9-display rigs with stacked keyboards and neon lights, though. Or any Architectural Digest-worthy zen workscape living in a Silicon Valley’s unicorn paradise. There’s nothing in Hacker Stations but the refreshingly mundane, the distillation of function-over-form, just raw simplicity taken to the limit by the spartans of engineering. These people don’t give a damn about design trends. And we love it.

“I like learning about other people’s setups,” Pushkar says in his first blog entry, adding that he frequents multiple ‘rate my setup’ blogs and subreddits over the years and reads about other engineers’ preference. “That’s why I decided to create Hacker Stations to focus exclusively on that.” Pushkar, who works from Berlin as an engineering team lead at Zendesk, refers to the practice of sharing your computer rig so other nerds like me can give their opinion, a trend that started circa 2007. Back then, we marveled at crazy setups that required custom structures to support more screens than Times Square. Today, there are still plenty of those spaceship cockpits out there, but the ones in Pushkar’s site are just normal. Here are some examples of these hacker stations (for what is worth, Pushkar uses “hacker” in the classic sense, an “advanced computer technology enthusiast (both hardware and software) and adherent of programming subculture.”)

[Photo: courtesy Hackerstations.com] Which is not to say that they can’t be pretty, too. Take the one above. It belongs to Irina, “a Rust engineer leading the apollo-rs project, an ecosystem of GraphQL tools + compiler in Rust.” That sounds like a job for a billion screens, but there’s only one single display framed in a calm island of austere mid-century furniture that is literally Danish. (Irina, a Ukrainian who migrated to Vancouver, Canada, with her parents, is now based in Copenhagen, Denmark.) She has plenty of power at her disposal, though: a MacBook Pro M1 from 2020—to travel or work in a café—and the custom Windows PC with a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU that you can see by her chair. [Photo: courtesy Hackerstations.com] Then there’s Holly Cummins’ setup, the epitome of spartanism except for that wicked HÅG Capisco chair. Cummins, a senior principal software engineer on the Red Hat Quarkus team, chose this chair when she realized it met a lot of the needs she didn’t know she had: “It’s a fidget chair. You can sit on it like a normal chair, you can raise the desk halfway and perch on the chair, you can sit sideways, you can sit backwards, you can massage your feet on the base, and it’s small enough to tuck tidily away under a fully-raised standing desk.” And now I want one. [Photo: courtesy Hackerstations.com] So far, Dashiell Bark-Huss wins the comfy prize. Bark-Huss is the founder of WishTender, a wishlist site for content creators to safely receive gifts from fans. In fact, she got her curved 34-inch monitor as a gift through WishTender. Her chair looks more like a place to have catnaps in between work stretches—and I’m game for that, quite honestly. It also fits her well, since she’s a lucid dream hacker trying to build a device to communicate with the outside world when she’s on the REM part of her sleep.

[Photo: courtesy Hackerstations.com] The most complex rig I could find on Hacker Stations was this gallery wall of screens, built by Martin Jones, a freelance technical instructor. But even this big rig doesn’t any gratuitous decorations, and every component tightly adjusts to his needs. “For example, consider the keyboard. You might like a nice mechanical keyboard [but] that’d be too big and noisy for the teaching station,” Jones explains on the site. “A membrane keyboard is a better choice for the audience’s experience, and it needs to be small because the station is tight on the instructor.” I’m sure others will come. Pushkar publishes a new rig and its matching description every Friday, so bookmark and visit every week. Just like the good old days.