Forget paid check marks: Vine could be Twitter’s best path to profitability

Elon Musk is throwing a lot of spaghetti at the walls inside Twitter HQ.
As he tries to coax the social media company into turning a consistent profit, he’s leaning hard on staffers and demanding change at a breakneck pace.
While the attention of late has been on Musk’s proposed overhaul of Twitter Blue and the verification program, as well as a possible plan to let video creators charge for access, it’s actually one of his earlier edicts could actually prove to be Twitter’s salvation—if things fall precisely into place.
On Sunday, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking: “Bring back Vine?” Of the nearly five million replies, 70% said yes. Within a day, reports emerged he had ordered developers to get to work, with an end-of-year deadline for the reboot of the OG short-form video site.
Now, that could have been just another strand of flung spaghetti as the search for consistent revenue continued. But Tuesday afternoon, things got a lot more interesting.
In a conversation with Axios, Brendan Carr, one of four Federal Communications Commission chairpersons, said the U.S. government should ban TikTok, the video short powerhouse owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban,” said Carr.
The remark comes as the Biden administration works to address fears about data security and governance. While TikTok has been wildly popular, especially among young users, the federal government has long been concerned that the company does not adequately protect U.S. user data from Chinese officials. There’s also concern about Chinese propaganda and disinformation being distributed or highlighted on the app.