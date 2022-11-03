Forget paid check marks: Vine could be Twitter’s best path to profitability

As he tries to coax the social media company into turning a consistent profit, he’s leaning hard on staffers and demanding change at a breakneck pace.

While the attention of late has been on Musk’s proposed overhaul of Twitter Blue and the verification program, as well as a possible plan to let video creators charge for access, it’s actually one of his earlier edicts could actually prove to be Twitter’s salvation—if things fall precisely into place.

On Sunday, Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking: “Bring back Vine?” Of the nearly five million replies, 70% said yes. Within a day, reports emerged he had ordered developers to get to work, with an end-of-year deadline for the reboot of the OG short-form video site.