A week of Musk mayhem: Here are all the Twitter changes since Elon took over

It’s kind of hard to believe, but Elon Musk has owned Twitter for just one week. He certainly has had an impact, though.

In terms of outward-facing changes, not a lot has happened yet, but Musk has issued a series of orders to employees that could result in a dramatic overhaul of the social media company a lot sooner than many people expected. Some employees have reportedly been instructed to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to hit the aggressive deadlines, with their jobs at stake if they refuse. Meanwhile, the Sword of Damocles is hanging over everyone’s head at the company as Bloomberg reports Musk will begin swinging the ax on Friday, eliminating roughly 3,700 jobs, about half the workforce. It’s dizzying to keep up with, but here’s a running list of the changes Musk is pushing for or has made at Twitter in just one week:

Paying for verification While no one has been billed so far, Musk has made it clear that he plans to charge $8 for users to receive a blue verification check mark on their profile. The subscription service could go live as soon as Monday. (Users who are currently verified will retain them for free for a limited time, after which they will see their blue check disappear if they don’t pay the fee.) Verification subscribers will also receive priority status in replies, mentions, and search, the ability to post longer video and audio clips, and a reduced number of ads. Conspiracy theories and hate speech surge Fringe groups flocked to Twitter as soon as Musk closed the deal, hoping to test his free speech vows. The Anti-Defamation League said it found over 1,200 tweets and retweets with anti-Semitic memes on Twitter between last Thursday and Friday afternoon. And instances of the N-word increased by 500% in the 12 hours after he took over the platform. Twitter blamed the rise on a “trolling campaign,” saying more than 50,000 tweets repeatedly using “a particular slur”—an evident reference to the N-word—had come from just 300 accounts. Musk threw jet fuel on the fire, though, after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was assaulted in his home, posting a conspiracy theory in reply to a Hillary Clinton tweet. He later deleted the tweet, but it had already been retweeted and liked tens of thousands of times.

