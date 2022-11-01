Twitter advertising could take a hit as global ad giant IPG recommends client pause

The ongoing fallout from Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter could have an even greater significant impact on the company’s bottom line than anyone expected.

IPG, a major global advertising conglomerate, has recommended its clients “temporarily pause” advertising on the social media platform, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Fast Company. The firm is concerned about Twitter’s future commitment to trust and safety under Musk’s leadership.

The move was first reported on Tuesday by Morning Brew’s Ryan Barwick. Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter has already led to a number of high-profile firings, internal upheavals, and the resignation of its top advertising executive. The mercurial CEO of Tesla has floated a number of core changes to the platform, including charging users for verification and loosening Twitter’s content moderation rules.

