These people got the biggest payouts when Elon Musk bought Twitter

Elon Musk made a lot of people very rich when he pulled the trigger on his takeover of Twitter last week.

Institutional investors, which held more than two-thirds of Twitter’s stock, saw the biggest windfalls. Vanguard Group was the company’s largest shareholder, with a 10.3% stake, giving that investment advisor a payout of roughly $4.5 billion. BlackRock pocketed roughly $2.8 billion for its 52 million-plus shares. Morgan Stanley saw a $3.6 billion payday. And State Street walked away with just under $2 billion.

And a lot of insiders and retail investors also got payouts.

Insiders held a little more than 20% of the company, while retail investors held the other 10%. Not everyone made money. As early as last April, Twitter shares were trading well over what Musk paid. But there were plenty of opportunities to buy low—and insiders had their own discounts available to them.