The premise of the new AI game This Dog Exists is simple: Can you spot the real dog amongst a pack of AI-generated pups? Getting the answer right is harder than it looks. The game is the latest clever use of artificial intelligence, and one that serves a greater good—it’s designed to promote the adoption of good boys from Wags & Walks , a dog rescue with locations in Nashville and Los Angeles.

Created by Matt Reed, the creative technologist at ad agency Redpepper who made Zuckeberg’s dead eyes HoloZuck Snapchat filter, This Dog Exists aims to reduce the population in dog shelters. “Every year we participate in an advertising industry event called Createathon where we donate work for nonprofits over the course of 24 hours,” Reed says. “We stay up all night, and it is a blast. We also get very delirious, which is partly where this idea came from.”

Reed says that aside from their usual marketing deliverable, they also wanted to try and do something to bring some extra awareness to their cause. “We explored a few different ideas but kept coming back to doing something with [the AI generative image algorithm] Stable Diffusion.” The creative team thought of the many “this ‘X’ does not exist” websites that focus on shocking people by showing artificially generated things that don’t exist. “We wanted to flip that on its head and focus on the real things in life,” he says. “Contrasting AI dogs versus real dogs seemed interesting.”

And thus, This Dog Exists came to be. The game design is intentionally simple: A grid of four dogs appears; one of them is real, and the other three were created by Stable Diffusion. Reed used Lexica.art—a fascinating generative image search engine—to find the perfect prompt for the cutest puppy creation: “A beautiful portrait of a dog, beautiful detailed eyes, outdoors, professional award winning portrait photography, zeiss 150mm f/ 2.8 hasselblad.”