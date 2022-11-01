Johnson & Johnson will buy medtech maker Abiomed in a $16.6 billion deal

Johnson & Johnson has announced that it is acquiring the Danvers, Massachusetts-based medical technology company Abiomed for $16.6 billion. Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Abiomed? Abiomed is a medtech company based in Massachusetts that specializes in devices aimed at helping support a patient’s cardiovascular and circulatory health. Among its medtech devices, the company boasts the world’s smallest heart pump. Abiomed was founded in 1981.
- What does Johnson & Johnson want with Abiomed? In a press release announcing the deal, Johnson & Johnson said the “transaction broadens Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s (JJMT) position as a growing cardiovascular innovator.” In other words, Johnson & Johnson is looking to strengthen its position as a solutions provider for the world’s top cause of death—cardiovascular disease.
- Is this acquisition a done deal? Unless regulators have an issue with it, then yes, it appears the deal is locked. Johnson & Johnson says both of the companies’ boards of directors have unanimously approved the deal.
- How does the $16.6 billion deal play out? Johnson & Johnson will pay Abiomed shareholders $380.00 per share in cash. ABMD shareholders also receive one contingent value right (CVR) that entitles them to another $35 per share if certain milestones are met. Those milestones are related to revenue milestones and potential FDA regulatory approvals.
- How have ABMD investors reacted to the news? Quite well. Before the announcement, ABMD shares were trading at $252. After the announcement, the shares surged nearly 52% (at the time of this writing) to $382. JNJ shares were largely flat in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- When will the deal close? Johnson & Johnson says the acquisition is “expected to be completed prior to the end of the first quarter of 2023.”
