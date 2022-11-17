These 4 companies’ excellence in innovation isn’t just about a single technology breakthrough

Our Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022 honor 120 organizations for achievements in technological innovation. In four instances, we decided to give category winners an additional honor: Excellence in Innovation. It reflects the fact that their tech is making a difference across multiple aspects of business rather than in one specific category.

Two of these companies, you already know: Nvidia and Walmart. And two may well be discoveries: Air Company and Moleaer. Here’s why the breadth of their impact impressed us.

Air Company: Making carbon dioxide useful

Air Company’s founding concept is elegant—mimic plant photosynthesis to convert carbon dioxide into alcohol that can yield a wide variety of products, from vodka to jet fuel. To make it happen, the Brooklyn-based startup had to build its own reactors, using a proprietary catalyst to combine carbon and hydrogen while releasing no carbon dioxide back into the atmosphere.

Five years after its founding, Air Company employs 50 people and operates a carbon-conversion reactor in Brooklyn with 10 times the output of its pilot facility down the street, and it plans to build an even bigger, hydropowered reactor near Niagara Falls in 2024. Long term, the startup hopes to build facilities wherever it can capture carbon and draw from nearby renewable-energy sources—including wind and solar power—and it may eventually license the tech to others as it proves out the ability to handle higher volumes.