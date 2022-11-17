Security and privacy: The 8 next big things, from more secure biometric data to quantum-safe cryptography

Rapid improvements in the worlds of security and privacy mean that, even as the world sees an unprecedented number of threats, both online and in the physical world, we are better equipped to defend ourselves than at any other time in history. Whether it’s using AI to improve threat detection or creating cryptography than can withstand even a quantum-level computing threat, innovative tech is helping keep our identities and bodies safe.

Winners: Security and Privacy

Adversa AI

For putting AI’s accuracy to the test

Adversa created the world’s first commercial AI Red Team to test the security of AI algorithms. The company has pioneered a three-pronged approach to AI security: educating firms on privacy and security through its online course, evaluating the security of AI-powered systems, and offering practical solutions to better defend those systems.

Ambient.ai

For using AI to improve real-time threat detection

The Ambient.ai platform uses computer vision to improve video monitoring and threat detection, scanning for so-called threat signatures—that is, patterns of events that suggest suspicious behavior (for example: loitering near a security checkpoint). Ambient.ai’s facial recognition-free formula goes a long way toward minimizing bias by scanning for a series of red flags, rather than a lone alert.