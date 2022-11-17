Enterprise, workplace, productivity: The 16 next big things, from smart contracts to a one-stop benefits card 

Let’s just say it: The innovations that target business use rather than consumer scenarios usually aren’t all that glamorous. But by applying new technology to old problems, they have plenty of potential to quietly improve our lives. These products and services tackle everything from boring meetings to the important work of making apps and websites more accessible, each in their own inventive way.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.
Winners: Enterprise
Essential Accessibility
For creating an accessibility toolkit for apps and websites
Making websites and apps accessible is critical to serving the more than one billion people worldwide who have a disability. Essential Accessibility’s platform steers organizations through the process, from identifying necessary changes to testing to policy compliance. It also integrates with widely-used products such as Jira and Azure DevOps, so accessibility can become fundamental to a company’s processes rather than an isolated effort.
Ironclad
For adding digital intelligence to the contracts of all kinds
Ironclad’s digital contract platform modernizes the necessary but hugely time-consuming process of dealing with everything from NDAs to marketing agreements. It uses AI to digitize existing contracts and offers a centralized collaborative space for both parties involved in a negotiation. And it’s built on Microsoft Word’s DOCX format for compatibility with the ecosystem businesses already use.
Project44
For tracking the 90% of goods that get to us by sea
The March 2021 blockage of the Suez Canal by a stuck container ship—and resulting supply-chain chaos—inspired Project44 to create Port Intel, a dashboard for visualizing global seaport data in real time. Today it tracks 700 ports, 5,000 vessels, and 350,000 containers, giving customers new insight into their supply chains and how to optimize them.
Trimble
For bringing hyper-precise positioning to smartphones
Professionals such as surveyors need Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning that’s accurate down to the centimeter, which requires advanced positioning services that go way beyond garden-variety GPS. Trimble’s DA2 receiver brings the company’s Catalyst service to iPhones and Android phones, giving a wider range of users the industrial-strength precision that was formerly limited to more complex, high-end systems.
Zoom
For giving big-time events a virtual (and hybrid) platform of their own
Inspired by the pandemic-era boom in virtual meetings, Zoom Events builds on the familiar Zoom experience with features for ambitious virtual and hybrid events. Those include everything from tools that let producers and panelists talk in private to the ability to conduct pledge drives, with a live feed to spur contributions. In less than a year, half a million attendees participated in 30,00 event sessions.