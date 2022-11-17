Enterprise, workplace, productivity: The 16 next big things, from smart contracts to a one-stop benefits card 

Let’s just say it: The innovations that target business use rather than consumer scenarios usually aren’t all that glamorous. But by applying new technology to old problems, they have plenty of potential to quietly improve our lives. These products and services tackle everything from boring meetings to the important work of making apps and websites more accessible, each in their own inventive way.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Enterprise

Essential Accessibility

For creating an accessibility toolkit for apps and websites

Making websites and apps accessible is critical to serving the more than one billion people worldwide who have a disability. Essential Accessibility’s platform steers organizations through the process, from identifying necessary changes to testing to policy compliance. It also integrates with widely-used products such as Jira and Azure DevOps, so accessibility can become fundamental to a company’s processes rather than an isolated effort.

Ironclad

For adding digital intelligence to the contracts of all kinds

Ironclad’s digital contract platform modernizes the necessary but hugely time-consuming process of dealing with everything from NDAs to marketing agreements. It uses AI to digitize existing contracts and offers a centralized collaborative space for both parties involved in a negotiation. And it’s built on Microsoft Word’s DOCX format for compatibility with the ecosystem businesses already use.