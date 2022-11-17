Transportation, robotics, and automation: The 9 next big things, from delivery drones to warehouse bots

Even in a world gone increasingly virtual, physical transportation isn’t going anywhere. These organizations are working to bring it into the future, whether by getting heavy trucks off diesel, adding intelligence to concrete, or deploying autonomous vehicles for product deliveries—in the air or on the road.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Transportation

ClearFlame Engine Technologies

For helping heavy trucks say goodbye to diesel

Thanks to its enormous installed base and prolonged driving distances, heavy trucking lags passenger cars in moving to zero-emissions operations. Geneva, Ill.-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies, however, is readying an alternative off-ramp from diesel fuel: a series of engine modifications that allow current-model trucks to run on ethanol sourced from corn at no loss in performance.

DroneUp

For making drone delivery a reality

The skies are starting to fill with startups trying to accelerate last-mile logistics with drone delivery, but Virginia Beach, Va.-based DroneUp has a stronger endorsement than most for its platform: a 2021 unspecified investment from Walmart, followed by the launch of drone delivery service ($3.99 for up to 10 pounds) that should reach 34 sites across six states by the end of 2022.