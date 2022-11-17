Media, entertainment, social, metaverse, web3: The 13 next big things, from AI dubbing to easy NFTs 

BY Fast Company Staff4 minute read

From venerable forms of entertainment—the movies!—to new realms such as the metaverse, the way we consume content is undergoing an unprecedented technological revolution. Everything from AI to VR to the blockchain is playing a part. And the results are affecting every aspect of multiple businesses, including creation, distribution, monetization, and beyond. If you haven’t experienced any of this just yet, hang on: You will.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here. Winners: Media, Social, and Entertainment Adapt Entertainment

For not getting lost in translation

Adapt Entertainment aims to revolutionize the international film market with Plato, the company’s proprietary neuro-rendering technology that digitally alters actors’s mouth movements to sync with dubbing. But don’t call it a deep fake: Plato’s process involves actors rerecording their dialogue in a studio as cameras capture their face from multiple angles. The technology was used to convert 2020 Holocaust drama The Champion from German and Polish to English. Cosm

For innovating on immersion

Cosm powers high-res immersive experiences across sports, entertainment, and education that span VR short films to large scale attractions. Using a suite of technology such as curved LED screens, 3D, and real-time rendering, Cosm’s projects in the past year include Oculus’s Tokyo Origami, an eight-part dive into Tokyo culture; and creating 8K live VR feeds for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic winter games. In 2021, Cosm unveiled Experience Center in Salt Lake City, UT, as a prototype for more ambitious attractions like the company’s forthcoming Hollywood Park, a 65,000-square-foot facility in Los Angeles featuring a a 26.6-meter diameter LED dome.

Royal

For remixing music rights

Royal is a marketplace where artists can sell their master streaming rights to fans as NFTs—or, as the company prefers to call them, “limited digital assets” in a bid to reframe music as an asset class. And since launching in 2021, people have invested more than $1 million in music rights through Royal. Cofounded by DJ Justin Blau, Royal’s approach to fractionalized ownership gives fans a vested interest in the success of an artist, while also creating a new revenue stream for that artist. Major players in the industry including Nas, The Chainsmokers, and Diplo, as well as up-and-comers like Vérité, Ollie, and Jacob Lee have used Royal, bundling their LDAs with perks including concert passes, first-listens to unreleased music, and access to private Discord channels. Ryff

For using AI to easily place products into videos

Global product placement spending was up 12.3% in 2021, hitting $22.9 billion. It’s a growing sector of advertisement that’s getting a boost from companies like Ryff that uses 3D modeling to dynamically insert or swap out products in film and TV shows—even after the project is finished. In addition to pixel-analyzing technology that detects people, objects, and surfaces for the best placement, Ryff’s Scene Intelligence AI looks for moments that make narrative sense for when a product might fit in, e.g. a family gathered around a coffee table or when a character is happy. Ryff also launched Spheera, a platform that connects content creators and brands for marketing campaigns. Honorable Mentions: Media, Social and Entertainment Frame.io

For letting creators send video direct from camera to cloud

