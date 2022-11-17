Health, wellness, and fitness: The 10 next big things, from surgical AR to a better bike computer

When technology helps doctors heal people suffering from medical crises, that’s great. When it can reduce the chances of problems from occurring in the first place, that’s even better. And when it becomes part of everyday life, it can encourage habits that make us all healthier. These innovative projects include a new tool for understanding metabolic health, a tool for better breast tumor removal, and an app that reminds users to enjoy the great outdoors.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Health

Activ Surgical

For augmenting reality to make surgery safer

ActivSurgical is pioneering the future of surgery with its ActivSight imaging module. The tool—being piloted at 13 hospital networks in the U.S. and Europe—uses augmented reality to overlay real-time info on blood flow, helping reduce preventable errors during laparoscopic surgery.

Levels

For helping people take control of their own health

By using a tool commonly used by people with diabetes—a continuous blood glucose monitor—Levels’s software and education platform take the monitor’s data and turn it into easily understood insights into a user’s metabolic health. The aim is to help people make proactive decisions about their health and potentially head off chronic diseases.