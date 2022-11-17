Health, wellness, and fitness: The 10 next big things, from surgical AR to a better bike computer

When technology helps doctors heal people suffering from medical crises, that’s great. When it can reduce the chances of problems from occurring in the first place, that’s even better. And when it becomes part of everyday life, it can encourage habits that make us all healthier. These innovative projects include a new tool for understanding metabolic health, a tool for better breast tumor removal, and an app that reminds users to enjoy the great outdoors.
Winners: Health
Activ Surgical
For augmenting reality to make surgery safer
ActivSurgical is pioneering the future of surgery with its ActivSight imaging module. The tool—being piloted at 13 hospital networks in the U.S. and Europe—uses augmented reality to overlay real-time info on blood flow, helping reduce preventable errors during laparoscopic surgery.
Levels
For helping people take control of their own health
By using a tool commonly used by people with diabetes—a continuous blood glucose monitor—Levels’s software and education platform take the monitor’s data and turn it into easily understood insights into a user’s metabolic health. The aim is to help people make proactive decisions about their health and potentially head off chronic diseases.
Mammoth Biosciences
For shrinking CRISPR enzymes down to size
The story of five-year-old Mammoth Biosciences is one of scale. The company is innovating on existing CRISPR genome editing practices by developing ultra-small enzymes, roughly one-third the size of the most common CRISPR enzyme. The company says that they can be more easily deployed in targeted therapies to potentially eliminate DNA mutations in certain diseases.
Molli Surgical
For bringing more precision to breast tumor removal
Molli has developed a less invasive way to mark breast tumors for removal. Where radiologists typically insert wires or radioactive seeds to guide surgeons, Molli’s FDA-cleared, 3.2-mm marker is designed to be detected using an accompanying wand and tablet, allowing for ultra-precise removal. Besides making tumor localization easier, the system can also help increase the number of patients radiologists and surgeons can treat.
Honorable Mentions: Health
Cardio Diagnostics
For detecting coronary trouble before heart attacks happen