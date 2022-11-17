Food and agriculture: The 4 next big things, from solar-powered water sensors to mushroom-based meat

They may be toiling behind the scenes—and even down on the farm—but the companies behind these innovations are making food more sustainable in ways that benefit us all. They include new tools for producing better crops as well as fresh approaches to producing food that people actually want to eat. And they could already be quietly impacting your daily life without you even noticing.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Food and Agriculture

Arable

For sensing how to save water

As climate change makes droughts, heat waves, and floods more extreme, it keeps getting harder for farmers to grow food. Arable’s solar-powered sensing device tracks what’s happening in a field—from heat stress to water demand and air pollution—and continuously sends the data to an app so farmers can respond. The system has helped farms cut water use in half.

Mushlabs

For creating a simple, healthy meat alternative

Mushlabs grows mycelium, the root-like part of mushrooms, inside large bioreactors, feeding the mycelium with food waste. Then the Berlin-based startup harvests the biomass to make meat alternatives. Compared to beef, the process reduces emissions tenfold. The final products have few ingredients, unlike many others in the world of fake meat, and are rich in protein.