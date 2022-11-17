Food and agriculture: The 4 next big things, from solar-powered water sensors to mushroom-based meat

They may be toiling behind the scenes—and even down on the farm—but the companies behind these innovations are making food more sustainable in ways that benefit us all. They include new tools for producing better crops as well as fresh approaches to producing food that people actually want to eat. And they could already be quietly impacting your daily life without you even noticing.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.
Winners: Food and Agriculture
Arable
For sensing how to save water
As climate change makes droughts, heat waves, and floods more extreme, it keeps getting harder for farmers to grow food. Arable’s solar-powered sensing device tracks what’s happening in a field—from heat stress to water demand and air pollution—and continuously sends the data to an app so farmers can respond. The system has helped farms cut water use in half.
Mushlabs
For creating a simple, healthy meat alternative
Mushlabs grows mycelium, the root-like part of mushrooms, inside large bioreactors, feeding the mycelium with food waste. Then the Berlin-based startup harvests the biomass to make meat alternatives. Compared to beef, the process reduces emissions tenfold. The final products have few ingredients, unlike many others in the world of fake meat, and are rich in protein.
Upcycled Foods
For turning food waste back into food
Using food that would otherwise be wasted—starting with spent grains rescued from breweries—Upcycled uses a patented process to make ingredients for new products, from pizza crust to ice cream. The startup has worked with other brands to co-create more than 30 upcycled foods so far.
Honorable Mention: Food and Agriculture
InnerPlant
For teaching soybean plants to communicate with farmers