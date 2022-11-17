Energy and sustainability: The 7 next big things, from EV-charging robots to smarter water conservation

Given the catastrophic effects of climate change, there’s never been more urgency about the need for sustainability and energy-minded technology. Fortunately, there are a number of companies bringing new approaches in areas such as conservation, transportation, and carbon tracking. There’s plenty of work left to do, but it’s at least a small comfort to know there are plenty of smart folks cooking up innovative new solutions to our global warming crisis.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.
Winners: Energy and Sustainability
Air Company
For mimicking photosynthesis to produce goods from atmospheric carbon
We not only need to curb emissions, but also make a dent in removing the carbon already lingering on Earth. Air Company does that at its Brooklyn base by converting carbon into alcohols, to produce luxury items like vodka, and eau de parfum, which removes about 36 grams of carbon per bottle. Next on the product list? Rocket fuel.
EV Safe Charge
For deploying whizzing robots to streamline EV charging infrastructure
As the nation gears up for 50% of car sales to be EVs by 2030, there’s no ignoring the charging challenge. EV Safe Charge’s ZiGGY is a mobile, EV-charging robot that makes the best use of all available parking spaces for charging, rather than just a designated few. After summoning the charger on wheels with an app, you’ll meet ZiGGY at a convenient parking space that it has saved, where it’ll charge your car.
Moleaer
For improving quality of water—by infusing it with tiny bubbles
Industries such as food production and agriculture need quality water. By “shearing off” regular bubbles into microscopic nanobubbles, 2,500 times smaller than a grain of salt, Moleaer enhances water-based industrial reactions, while keeping processes chemical-free and energy usage low. Moleaer’s 1,500 nanobubble generators in more than 30 countries have improved water quality in 250 bodies of water.
Smart Rain
For a smart system that learns from climate trends to conserve irrigation water
As droughts have escalated, many U.S. communities are in dire need of increased water supply. Yet, commercial properties often overwater, sometimes by 50%. Smart Rain’s Smart Weather software closely monitors and learns from hyperlocal climate conditions, from rain to wind speed, to direct businesses to use the most sustainable and cost-efficient amounts of water.
Vaayu
For providing retailers with carbon-tracking software
As e-commerce has surged, particularly during the pandemic years, it’s brought larger carbon footprints from production stages all the way through delivery. Integrated with point-of-sale systems, software from Berlin-based Vaayu tracks carbon output of retail companies in real time—allowing them to compare their carbon emissions to those of rivals, and make more sustainable business decisions.