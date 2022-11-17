Energy and sustainability: The 7 next big things, from EV-charging robots to smarter water conservation

Given the catastrophic effects of climate change, there’s never been more urgency about the need for sustainability and energy-minded technology. Fortunately, there are a number of companies bringing new approaches in areas such as conservation, transportation, and carbon tracking. There’s plenty of work left to do, but it’s at least a small comfort to know there are plenty of smart folks cooking up innovative new solutions to our global warming crisis.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Energy and Sustainability

Air Company

For mimicking photosynthesis to produce goods from atmospheric carbon

We not only need to curb emissions, but also make a dent in removing the carbon already lingering on Earth. Air Company does that at its Brooklyn base by converting carbon into alcohols, to produce luxury items like vodka, and eau de parfum, which removes about 36 grams of carbon per bottle. Next on the product list? Rocket fuel.

Air Company turns carbon dioxide into alcohol that can be used in multiple scenarios. [Photo: courtesy of Air Company]

EV Safe Charge

For deploying whizzing robots to streamline EV charging infrastructure

As the nation gears up for 50% of car sales to be EVs by 2030, there’s no ignoring the charging challenge. EV Safe Charge’s ZiGGY is a mobile, EV-charging robot that makes the best use of all available parking spaces for charging, rather than just a designated few. After summoning the charger on wheels with an app, you’ll meet ZiGGY at a convenient parking space that it has saved, where it’ll charge your car.