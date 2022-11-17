Social good and education: The 9 next big things, from fairer refinancing to kid-friendly voice recognition

Every tech company likes to say it’s making the world a better place. By tackling basic societal problems—or bringing fresh ideas to education—these projects deliver on that promise. They include an ambition effort to digitize human history, low-cost satellites that deliver broadband to parts of the world that currently lack it, and a holographic display that can help teachers bring lessons to life in new ways.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022.

Social Good: Winners

Accenture

For digitizing history

In the past, details from the Arolsen Archives, which document Nazi persecution, needed to be found through manual searching. Accenture’s AI and optical character recognition speeds up that process, bringing those documents—and the untold stories of millions affected by World War II—to the public. In the future, anyone in the world will be able to search the archives (which would tower nearly 12 miles high if stacked) and even submit an inquiry about a family member.

By satellite standards, Astranis’s MicroGEO is surprisingly compact. [Photo: courtesy of Astranis]

Astranis Space Technologies

For making smaller satellites to deliver internet

Astranis’s MicroGEO satellite is smaller, less expensive, and faster to manufacture than traditional telecommunication satellites. That feat required new electrical components, propulsion systems, radiation-hardening techniques, and more—and will help deliver reliable, and affordable, internet access to the more than four billion people who currently lack it today. The first MicroGEO satellite will go into orbit above Alaska this fall.