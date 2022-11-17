Consumer tech: The 5 next big things, from AI-assisted ski goggles to more breathable clothing fabric

Oftentimes, innovations in fields such as AI show up in critical but unglamorous products—new manufacturing tools, for example, or a more effective smart-grid system. But in other instances, technological marvels manifest in more consumer-oriented offerings: new goggle lenses, better clothing fabrics, smart bassinets. Such offerings are a helpful reminder that tech really can impact every facet of life—even if you can’t see the innovation on first sight.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Consumer Tech

L’Oréal

For creating a more efficient—and consistent—hair coloring wand

L’Oréal is bringing a high-tech twist to at-home beauty treatments with its Colorsonic hair coloring wand. With oscillating nozzles and a system of dye cartridges, users can apply hair color faster, more consistently, and without mess—potentially paving the way for more home beauty hardware to come.

L’Oréal’s Colorsonic brings new technology to the age-old business of at-home hair coloring. [Photo: courtesy of L’Oréal]

Spy+

For using AI to bring more color to ski goggle lenses

Spy+ is giving sunglasses and ski goggles a reboot with an assist from AI. By analyzing millions of potential color combinations, it’s found a formula for light wavelengths that enhances colors instead of muting them, resulting in a boost to mood and alertness when you’re out on the slopes.