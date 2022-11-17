Computing, chips, foundational tech: The 8 next big things, from smart-home connectivity to AI-assisted chip design

Thanks to innovations in computing and chips, our technology is smarter—and better connected—than ever before. We now have AI to help make processors faster, more capable, and more power-efficient; 3D printing to create metals at far greater speeds than existing tech; and connectivity protocols to create reliable and secure IoT ecosystems.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Computing, Chips, and Foundational Tech

Cadence Design Systems

For providing human chip designers with an AI-powered edge

Every aspect of our digital future is ultimately dependent on processors continuing to get faster, more capable, and power-efficient. Cadence’s Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer software allows chip designers to define broad goals and then turn much of the heavy lifting over to AI. That can help a single designer complete projects in days that might previously have required months of effort by an entire team.

Connectivity Standards Alliance

For uniting smart-home players on a single platform

For too long, consumers buying smart-home gear have had to wrestle with questions such as whether they want their connected lightbulbs to work with Amazon, Apple, or Google’s ecosystems. Now those giants—and hundreds of other companies—are supporting the Connectivity Standards Alliance’s Matter, a single standard for keeping everything in sync. The first products are due to arrive by the end of 2022.