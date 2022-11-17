Computing, chips, foundational tech: The 8 next big things, from smart-home connectivity to AI-assisted chip design

Thanks to innovations in computing and chips, our technology is smarter—and better connected—than ever before. We now have AI to help make processors faster, more capable, and more power-efficient; 3D printing to create metals at far greater speeds than existing tech; and connectivity protocols to create reliable and secure IoT ecosystems.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.
Winners: Computing, Chips, and Foundational Tech
Cadence Design Systems
For providing human chip designers with an AI-powered edge
Every aspect of our digital future is ultimately dependent on processors continuing to get faster, more capable, and power-efficient. Cadence’s Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer software allows chip designers to define broad goals and then turn much of the heavy lifting over to AI. That can help a single designer complete projects in days that might previously have required months of effort by an entire team.
Connectivity Standards Alliance
For uniting smart-home players on a single platform
For too long, consumers buying smart-home gear have had to wrestle with questions such as whether they want their connected lightbulbs to work with Amazon, Apple, or Google’s ecosystems. Now those giants—and hundreds of other companies—are supporting the Connectivity Standards Alliance’s Matter, a single standard for keeping everything in sync. The first products are due to arrive by the end of 2022.
Rigetti Computing
For speeding quantum-computer development
Quantum computing’s epoch-shifting potential is based on building blocks known as qubits, and increasing a quantum chip’s qubit count exponentially increases its cost and complexity. Rigetti has created the industry’s first commercial multi-chip quantum processor, permitting it to ramp up qubits in a more efficient manner. That could expedite the technology’s deployment for demanding real-world tasks where it could be transformative, such as drug discovery.
Seurat Technologies
For putting the pedal to the 3D-printing metal
For all its usefulness, 3D printing is slow and expensive, making it impractical for mass production. Seurat’s Area Printing—created at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory—prints metal parts ten times faster than existing tech. By 2030, the company aims to drive down the cost enough to permit everything from screws to silverware to be produced at scale in the U.S.
Honorable Mention: Computing, Chips, and Foundational Tech
AmberSemi
For using solid-state silicon chips to make electricity safer and smarter