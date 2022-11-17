Commerce: The 7 next big things, from live-streamed shopping to virtual wardrobe fittings

BY Fast Company Staff1 minute read

To state the obvious, the world of commerce is primed for disruption. With more and more people turning to their computers and smartphones to run their errands, companies need to be smarter and savvier about how they market their products and cater to their customers. Fortunately, a number of players—both small and big—have made headway in this arena, using technologies including AI, SaaS, and mesh networking to make online shopping more seamless.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here. Winners: Commerce American Eagle Outfitters

For creating a sharing economy for the retail supply chain

American Eagle subsidy Quiet Platforms wants to revolutionize the global supply chain by building a mesh network for retailers’ supply chains. That means fewer packages to your doorstep, improved inventory productivity, and a reduced carbon footprint. CommerceIQ

For helping consumer brands optimize e-commerce sales

CommerceIQ uses AI to help brands drive profitable market share at scale on platforms such as Amazon and Walmart. The software tracks and analyzes data so that brands can make smarter decisions about factors including inventory, pricing, and advertising.

Mirakl

For allowing retailers to serve their customers anytime, anywhere

For organizations to make it in the digital age, they need to be available to consumers anytime and anywhere. Mirakl, a software as a service platform for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies, is hoping to empower its customers as they compete against the likes of Amazon. Walmart’s “choose my model” lets shoppers choose an avatar that gives a better sense of how clothing will really look on them. [Image: courtesy of Walmart] Walmart

For bringing consumers a virtual try-on experience

Buying clothes online always comes with a risk: What if they don’t fit? Walmart’s “choose my model” tech is trying to solve that. The company’s technology lets shoppers select from 119 models of different heights, sizes, and skin tones to understand how an item will look on them. Whatnot

For bringing livestream shopping to the masses

Livestream shopping has been slowly taking off across the U.S. Whatnot, a livestream shopping platform and marketplace, has gained market share early on by handling features such as payments and giveaways so that creators can focus on engaging with shoppers.

