Buildings and real estate: The 5 next big things, from eco-friendly prefab housing to cloud-based title and escrow

Though the U.S. housing market may be headed for a correction, the sector’s long-term prospects remain rosy. The same might be said of the tech companies operating in the building and real estate space. There are exciting innovations happening across the board: eco-friendly and affordable prefab housing, improvements to the tedious home-buying process, and machine-learning-assisted design programs that can help developers communicate more efficiently.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Building and Real Estate

Boom Interactive

For creating a flexible, consumer-friendly design app

Using machine learning, Boom Interactive can generate 3D editable scenes based on a flat floor plan, line drawing, or sketch. Its project management tools also allow for team members to communicate within the scene (think Slack, but in 3D). In addition, Boom’s Bubbles platform lets consumers use AI to scan floor plans and create a “digital twin”—a feature that could prove helpful if, say, first responders need to access a building’s floor plan in time of emergency.

LifeArk

For creating eco-friendly prefabricated housing

Thanks to rotational molding tech, LifeArk’s building system can be assembled in a wide array of configurations on lots of any size. The company’s pieces—all of which are recyclable—are prefabricated into a module-based construction system, and are made using environmentally stable plastics. And its modular design means pieces can easily be reassembled as needed.