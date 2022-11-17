AI and data: The 9 next big things, from underground 3D maps to federated supply chain analytics

Like years past, 2022 was chock-full of stories suggesting that AI and big data can be used to infringe on people’s privacy. While that can certainly be true, these technologies can also do plenty of good, acting as a safety valve in complex operations and helping model tough-to-reach places and objects.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company‘s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: AI and Data

Altana

For making life a little easier for supply chains

The pandemic amplified the importance of global supply chain management for enterprises. Altana’s Atlas platform, which uses a federated data collection architecture, collects billions of data points from customs authorities, logistics providers, and enterprises around the world to create a single shared view of global supply chain networks.

CAPE Analytics

For providing a bird’s-eye view of risk assessment

CAPE Analytics’s AI-powered platform lets insurance companies replace expensive onsite risk assessments by remotely analyzing geospatial imagery of properties. The platform can look at individual buildings from above, looking for things that can impact risk levels such as the presence of a pool, roof damage, or tree overhang.