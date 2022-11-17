AI and data: The 9 next big things, from underground 3D maps to federated supply chain analytics

Like years past, 2022 was chock-full of stories suggesting that AI and big data can be used to infringe on people’s privacy. While that can certainly be true, these technologies can also do plenty of good, acting as a safety valve in complex operations and helping model tough-to-reach places and objects.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company‘s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.
Winners: AI and Data
Altana
For making life a little easier for supply chains
The pandemic amplified the importance of global supply chain management for enterprises. Altana’s Atlas platform, which uses a federated data collection architecture, collects billions of data points from customs authorities, logistics providers, and enterprises around the world to create a single shared view of global supply chain networks.
CAPE Analytics
For providing a bird’s-eye view of risk assessment
CAPE Analytics’s AI-powered platform lets insurance companies replace expensive onsite risk assessments by remotely analyzing geospatial imagery of properties. The platform can look at individual buildings from above, looking for things that can impact risk levels such as the presence of a pool, roof damage, or tree overhang.
Cohere
For bringing natural language processing to the little guy
Cohere was started by some of the experts who built and trained the seminal Transformer natural language models at Google in 2017. It solved the difficult problem of delivering the power of large NLP models—a resource previously reserved for large, rich, tech companies—to smaller developers and businesses via an API.
Exodigo
For providing underground X-rays
Utilities companies, construction firms, and mining companies need to know what’s under the ground they plan to build or drill on. Enter Exodigo, which developed a system of advanced sensors that can take something like an X-ray of what lies underground—no digging required. The sensors feed into an AI platform, which creates a reliable 3D map of the underground.
GitHub
For helping coders write more code
GitHub’s Copilot is an AI tool used by programmers to more quickly generate code. Built on OpenAI’s Codex model—a version of the GPT-3 natural language model trained for programming tasks—Copilot takes cues from natural language prompts or actual pieces of code entered by the programmer, then returns suggestions for either individual lines of code or whole functions.