Exclusive: Rent-to-own startups have promise, but need to show greater transparency, report says

BY Ainsley Harris2 minute read

Rent-to-own housing products have the potential to benefit consumers, but companies adopting them need to show greater transparency, according to a new report by the TechEquity Collaborative with contributions by Michelle Boyd, chief strategy officer of Terner Housing Innovation Labs at the University of California at Berkeley.

Rent-to-own, or lease-purchase, is one of a number of alternative home financing solutions that has attracted venture capital investment in recent years. In rent-to-own models, customers live in a home as tenants with the option to buy at some point in the future. They typically retain the right to purchase the home by paying a monthly fee, in addition to rent. Catherine Bracy, cofounder and CEO of the TechEquity Collaborative, sees the reemergence of rent-to-own as a symptom of “desperation creating markets,” as the housing crisis pushes homeownership out of reach for many Americans. “There’s no question that we need to rethink how homeownership happens,” she says. “But what are the conditions that need to exist in order for that to work for everybody?”

There are many layers to the housing crisis. Rising interest rates have locked even more families out of an already-daunting market. Lending standards have been tight since the 2008 financial crisis. Supply is constrained by local opposition to new construction. And household formation is on the rise, fueling demand. Last week, Fast Company published a story I wrote for its November issue about rent-to-own startup Divvy Homes, which is valued at over $2 billion by investors and is on track to book over $100 million in revenue this year. Customers interviewed for the story told me that they viewed alternatives like rent-to-own as their only hope for achieving homeownership. In its report, TechEquity recommends that rent-to-own startups “commit to public transparency on homebuyer conversion rates, typical contract terms, and monthly payment increases.” Today, only some companies release this information. On conversion rates, in particular, there is no standardization, making it difficult for consumers to compare companies’ track records.

TechEquity also recommends that regulators take action to protect consumers. It suggests, for example, that county registrars track rent-to-own contracts, and that states aggregate and publish data on rent-to-own activity. “If we applied the same lens that we applied to traditional mortgages to these types of products, how would that change things?” Bracy asks. “It feels wrong that on something as critical as homeownership there is no accountability for the companies.” The report, titled Rent-to-Own the American Dream: The Promises and Perils of Alternative Home Financing, continues the nonprofit advocacy group’s initiative around Tech, Bias, and Housing. In June, the organization published Sold to the Highest Bidder, a report on the growing role that private equity and venture capital play in the housing market.