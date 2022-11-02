Gabby Bernstein: The biggest career mistake I ever made

BY Gabby Bernstein4 minute read

My greatest mistake—well, multiple mistakes really—revolved around leading a team.

I was making a huge mistake a full decade into my career, which was thinking I had to do it all on my own. I was that classic, “If I don’t do it, nobody else will” founder. And it wasn’t like I was just starting out. I had written seven books at that point. I’d been on The Oprah Winfrey Show. I was running a wildly successful business. But my team consisted of one virtual assistant, a bookkeeper, and a copy editor. I was doing everything myself: writing, loading, and sending my newsletter; handling every promotion; doing the talks; writing my books: pretty much every single thing. What I understand now is that my actions were based on the belief system of a wounded young child, the belief that I couldn’t trust anyone. I should have had fifteen people working for me by that point, but instead I was working myself into the ground. I was hypervigilant all the time, I had major gastrointestinal issues, I wasn’t sleeping, I had TMJ. Even though I told Fast Company back in 2013 that I was getting it all done, in reality, I was breaking down and falling apart. And the team I did have, I was codependent with in an unhealthy way. I was too reliant on people but also trying to please them at the same time—not saying what was on my mind while also being overly emotionally available, always on speed dial.

My first turning point came when I was in LA, working as an emcee for a talk with Deepak Chopra and Eckhart Tolle. This was in the middle of a product launch that was a big line item in my P&L. I was physically unwell, running this launch by myself with just my virtual assistant—who at the time was at a volleyball tournament with her daughter and living her life. The whole time I was like, “Where the f*** is she right now?” I knew something had to change. Around that time, I started to crack into a dissociated memory of childhood abuse, which I wrote about for the first time in my book Happy Days. I was 36, had just gotten married, my husband was leaving his job to help me run my business, and here was this traumatic memory that I had no choice but to deal with. I started to see that being in constant control was how I protected myself from having to face those childhood fears. And that I carried the belief that no one can help me, because no one did. I knew that I had to start relying on others, because I was so connected to my work that I wasn’t going to survive the way I was going. So, I let my husband step in and start to hire people. This was in 2015, 2016, and even though I was committed to doing the therapy—while still going onstage and writing three more books—I spent another half decade holding on to the ropes really tightly and micromanaging.

In 2020, five years later, was when my real recovery started to happen. Five of my team members quit at the same time, over email. It was a wakeup call that my controlling patterns and lack of boundaries were still creating all these issues. This was a “God will do for you what you can’t do for yourself” moment. At that point I had done the work to heal myself, so I was able to really reset and reassess. I started to rehire with completely different boundaries, and instead of hiring people in hopes that they’d be jacks of all trades, I hired them for their specific gifts and let them do their jobs well. If I hadn’t made these mistakes and learned from them, I’d still be burned out, living in my old unhealthy patterns with my team, and blocking my company’s success. Working on myself has allowed me to become the safe, creative and calm leader that my team describes today. I get hired to speak at a lot of company conferences about leadership. And I always give this advice that I learned myself: Don’t be afraid to hire, even early on, even if it’s an intern. You need to invest in your business to invest in yourself.

Do your own personal growth work—you’re going to be a better person and better leader because of it. I believe all business owners are running their companies from the fear-based childhood belief systems they built up to protect themselves. Those wounds will be the driving force behind all of our relationships until we work to heal them. And finally, find ways to do leadership development with your team. It can’t just be about KPIs and OKRs: It’s a lot about culture, communication, and how a team interacts. If leaders invest in their executives, they create a safer and ultimately more successful environment. And if you don’t invest in developing your leadership, then everybody’s protection mechanisms are going to be firing, which leads to a sloppy work environment with a lot of underlying resentment and negative energy—all roadblocks to productivity and success. My own executive team and I do internal family systems (IFS) coaching, which helps people recognize and address their triggers, and then we bring that model into the larger group. I lay out in Happy Days the therapeutic practices I used to heal myself, which ultimately led me to become a better leader. I feel like one of my biggest accomplishments is moving beyond my early mistakes to create a safe work environment where my team now feels supported—and burnout isn’t an option. I’m proud of myself for righting my wrongs.