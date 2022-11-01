Affirmative action at risk as conservative Supreme Court hears challenges

Stacked with conservative justices, the Supreme Court is currently considering a counter to the decades-long affirmative action precedents, which could dramatically shift admissions to America’s elite academic institutions. Today, two highly consequential cases were presented, involving the University of North Carolina and Harvard University and their admissions programs, both of which take race into account in an effort to foster educational diversity.

The Supreme Court initially ruled on affirmative action in 1978. The landmark case helped address the gap within the nation’s education system and promoted diversity, especially for Black and Hispanic students who were underrepresented in college enrollment. Since the push for inclusivity in academic institutions, diversity has lent caliber to universities and has become a huge selling point for prospective staff and students.

Affirmative action sets out to address racial inequality in higher education. Opponents, however, argue that the rule meant to boost diversity, in fact, excludes white and Asian Americans. Edward Blum, an anti-affirmative movement activist and founder of Students for Fair Admissions, has been after the legality of race-based admissions for decades. Blum’s appeal to the court states that such policies discriminate against white and Asian American applicants at UNC and Asian Americans at Harvard.

On Monday, the court heard nearly five hours of oral arguments, opening with the UNC case in which all nine judges participated. Justice Clarence Thomas questioned the university’s claim that there is a compelling interest in a school’s diverse enrollment. “I may be tone deaf when it comes to all these other things that happen on campus, about feeling good and all that,” Thomas said. “What benefits academically are there to your definition of the diversity that you’re asserting?”