In an environmental push, Monday.com is ditching conference swag

But the productivity software company Monday.com says that it’s doing away with such tangible giveaways, starting now with its annual Elevate conference, being held in early November. The move is part of Monday.com’s push to be more environmentally conscious.

“Giving back and doing good are among the main pillars of our company culture,” says Yuval Azulay, Elevate’s VP of programs. “We wanted the conference to be more connected to our corporate culture and goals.”

[Photo: Monday.com]

So, instead of giving away tote bags of unnecessary and unwanted trinkets, which often end up tossed or forgotten in a back closet, Monday.com says it will have a tree planted for every person who registers for the conference. That’s part of a push by the company to plant 265,000 trees over 18 months. The company is working with Ecologi, which manages corporate climate programs, on the project. It supports efforts to plant the trees across four sites in southeastern Africa.