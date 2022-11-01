People are still taking lots of Ubers and ordering tons of delivery, despite the economy

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

Uber on Tuesday reported revenue growth exceeding analyst expectations in its third quarter. The results painted a rosy picture for the tech giant, saying that consumers continued to spend on ride-hailing and takeout despite macroeconomic pressures.

“Underlying this performance are several trends that represent tailwinds for us: cities reopening, travel booming, and, more broadly, a continued shift of consumer spending from retail to services,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in prepared remarks. Those trends have continued into the current quarter, with October on track to be its best month ever for ride-sharing and total company gross bookings, he added. Uber said in its fourth quarter, it anticipates gross bookings to continue to grow. “Right now, frankly, we’re not seeing any signs of consumer weakness,” Khosrowshahi added on a call with investors. “Even low-income riders continue to have higher trips per rider, as things are opening up, showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.” Shares jumped some 13% in pre-market trading.

Uber reported that revenue was up 72% year-over-year to $8.3 billion in the three month period from July through September. Revenue in its ride-sharing segment grew 73%, while its delivery segment was up 24%. Uber reported a 19% gain in trips from the same quarter a year ago to nearly 2 billion. Monthly active users on the platform increased to 124 million, a 14% increase. Still, Khosrowshahi cautioned in his prepared remarks that the company has learned to not take “anything for granted” in the past few years. “With continued rigor around costs, discipline on headcount, and a balanced capital allocation approach, all supported by our leading technical and operating capabilities, we are well positioned to deliver expanding profitability over the coming quarters,” he said.

