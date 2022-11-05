Big Tech and innovation are not top-line issues for gubernatorial candidates this election

The 2022 midterms will see gubernatorial races in 39 states and territories, and as candidates gallop towards Election Day on November 8, they have mostly stumped their platforms into shape.

But one issue seems to have fallen out of the discourse: that of emerging technologies, Big Tech companies, and even innovation in general.

It’s a conversation that featured far more prominently four years ago, when tech innovation was top of mind for many, along with the question of how much power Big Tech should wield. In 2019, Elizabeth Warren made a landmark argument that it was time to break up Big Tech, and many state politicians sought to replace innovation: In Ohio, Mike DeWine launched “InnovateOhio,” which supported computer science education among teachers and funded coding bootcamps. In Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer touted the state’s automotive innovation, even as think tanks published op-eds questioning whether the U.S. or China was winning in AI development. And in Maine, Janet Mills established the first Office of Innovation and the Future: “We know that someday, robots, drones, driverless cars, broadband, and 3-D printing will radically alter the way Maine people live, learn, and work,” she said at the time.

Then the pandemic happened. Those fraught times supercharged issues of social and economic justice, polarizing the country to extremes on either side of the political spectrum. Meanwhile, as Big Tech grew even bigger and its dangers were thrown into stark relief, it became near-universally hated—a rare common ground between the political left and right, making it a far less useful point for candidates to spar upon. It’s no surprise that it’s gone mostly untouched this election. Instead, this cycle has been dominated by the more viscerally galvanizing issues of gun violence—as mass shootings are on the rise—abortion and LGBTQ rights, which are under threat, and the pervasive struggle with rising costs of living amid pandemic- and war-wrought inflation.