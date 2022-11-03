Meet the architect designing for neurodiversity

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon4 minute read

For three days in September, an unusual urban furniture collection took over New York City’s famous Josie Robertson Plaza outside Lincoln Center. Dozens of soft cushions radiated around the central fountain. Some people pushed them together to form one giant beanbag, while others dragged them to a quieter edge of the plaza. “People of all ages started making their own living rooms,” says Bryony Roberts, the founder of Bryony Roberts Studio and the designer behind the installation called “Softy.”

Softy, New York, 2022. [Photo: Michael Vahrenwald/Bryony Roberts Studio] The installation was part of the Big Umbrella Festival, an annual event that organizes free activities for young people with autism and other developmental disabilities and their families. (Other installations included an alphabet-themed playground made up of individual letter-shaped toys, and a room filled with pneumatic musical instruments that could be played by sitting, lying, or rolling on inflatable pillows connected to them). “Softy” only lasted a few days, but for Roberts, it showed how public space can be activated, fluid, and above all, inclusive. Bryony Roberts Over the past few years, Roberts has devoted much of her practice to designing such spaces, with a particular focus on neurodiverse people—a term used to describe developmental disorders like Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, and Dyslexia. The World Health Organization estimates that one in eight people in the world is neurodiverse, but considering that many of these conditions are hard to diagnose, the number is likely higher. Softy, New York, 2022. [Photo: Michael Vahrenwald/Bryony Roberts Studio] Despite how common neurodiversity is, few public spaces are shaped to account for the different ways people think, communicate, or interact with the built environment. Part of the problem is that there are no set guidelines about how to design for neurodiversity. That’s why Roberts—who’s also taught a course about sensory public spaces at Columbia’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation—is now working on a project called “Neurodiverse City.” Developed in collaboration with Verona Carpenter Architects and WIP Collaborative, a feminist collective made up of seven independent design professionals (including Roberts), the concept was one of two winning projects of the Design Trust for Public Space’s Restorative City competition.

WIP Collaborative, Restorative Ground, New York, 2021. [Photo: Bryony Roberts Studio] “Neurodiverse City” advocates for inclusive public spaces that support everyone, regardless of their physical, neurological, or emotional state. The project is still in its early phases while the Design Trust raises funds, but once that happens, the team will begin by examining existing public spaces in the city, including playgrounds, pocket parks, and streetscapes. By 2024, Roberts expects they will have gathered enough insights to be able to develop design guidelines and policy recommendations. At that point, they will form an advisory committee and start coordinating with city agencies in order to implement those policies in both new and existing public spaces. WIP Collaborative, Restorative Ground, New York, 2021. [Photo: Bryony Roberts Studio] In the meantime, Roberts is focusing on small yet equally transformative interventions, each of them designed in concert with self advocates, occupational therapists, and organizations, such as the Marcus Autism Center and Parent to Parent. Last year in Atlanta, she designed “Outside The Lines,” a sinuous installation with multicolored ribbons rustling in the wind, and seating made of webbed netting. A week later, in Manhattan, she opened Restorative Ground, an all-ages playground designed with WIP Collaborative that featured distinct zones for reading, playing, and resting. And just this year, she unveiled Softy at Lincoln Center. Outside the Lines, Atlanta, 2021. [Photo: Jonathan Hillyer/Bryony Roberts Studio] Each project was designed with neurodiverse populations in mind, but all of them look different. This strategy reflects a simple truth, namely that the experience of someone on the spectrum can’t be generalized. “If you’ve met one autistic person then you’ve met one autistic person,” says Roberts.