Twitter may charge money for its blue verification check mark. Some vow they won’t pay

It’s hardly been 72 hours since Elon Musk officially bought Twitter and the drama has been nonstop. From Twitter employees on edge about impending layoffs to Musk himself already tweeting a conspiracy theory about the victim of an attempted homicide, the fears of Twitter becoming an even bigger hellscape than it already was seem justified.

Another change on the horizon: Musk is reportedly considering raising the price of Twitter Blue to $20 per month. The catch is that joining Twitter Blue could become mandatory for every verified user on the platform—that is, if they want to keep their coveted blue badge. As the Verge reports, “Twitter is currently planning to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Under the plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.”

Oh, and Twitter employees are apparently under the gun on this, too. Those working on the proposed changes to Twitter Blue have reportedly been told that they have until November 7 to launch the $20 “feature” or they will be fired.

NEW: Twitter is planning to start charging $20 a month for verification. It’s Elon Musk’s first big project.



Oh, and the team building it was told they will all be fired if they don’t meet a launch deadline of November 7th. https://t.co/Kk8IVynhzw — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) October 31, 2022

