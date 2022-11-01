Fast company logo
Should you stay or should you go now? If you go, be sure to grab all your old tweets and uploads first.

How to download your Twitter data and delete your account

[Photo: Khizar Hayat/Pexels]

BY Doug Aamoth3 minute read

Despite it happening 25 years or so ago, I still have a vivid memory of a beautiful spring day back when I was in high school.

I was eating lunch with my friends, gazing out the window, and suddenly a hush came over the cafeteria. This was odd as the cafeteria was never quiet. And I think everyone just kind of instinctively knew that something was about to happen.

I looked up just in time to see a lone milk carton gracefully sailing the entire length of what was a very long, very full, very quiet room.

Splat.

It was thrown at nobody in particular. Just thrown. It hit nobody. Just the floor.

In the split second between the carton hitting the floor and the milk inside said carton creating a beautiful, fountain-like plume of cow’s milk, everyone—and I mean everyone—in the cafeteria sprang to their feet at the same time and started throwing food at each other in a hysterical, frenzied, yet physically harmless display of insanity.

Anyway, that’s what it felt like opening up Twitter the day Elon Musk took over.

