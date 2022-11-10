This privacy-friendly site has free tools for PDFs, images, and videos

If you’ve ever used a “free” tool to convert a file from one format to another, edit a PDF, or trim a video, you’re keenly aware that the sites that house these tools generally resemble the internet equivalent of a dodgy neighborhood.

There’s hope, though: A great, free site called TinyWow has dozens and dozens of tools for working with PDFs, images, videos, and files. Unlike most other sites of its kind, it’s devoid of pop-ups, unwanted downloads, ads disguised as buttons, and other, less obvious annoyances.

For instance, one popular file conversion site I visited initially spawned 25 connections to third-party ad services, including two connections to sites ending in .ru, which means they’re located in Russia. And the longer I stayed on the page, the more connections it established. After a few minutes, it was up to 30.