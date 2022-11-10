This privacy-friendly site has free tools for PDFs, images, and videos

If you’ve ever used a “free” tool to convert a file from one format to another, edit a PDF, or trim a video, you’re keenly aware that the sites that house these tools generally resemble the internet equivalent of a dodgy neighborhood.
There’s hope, though: A great, free site called TinyWow has dozens and dozens of tools for working with PDFs, images, videos, and files. Unlike most other sites of its kind, it’s devoid of pop-ups, unwanted downloads, ads disguised as buttons, and other, less obvious annoyances.
For instance, one popular file conversion site I visited initially spawned 25 connections to third-party ad services, including two connections to sites ending in .ru, which means they’re located in Russia. And the longer I stayed on the page, the more connections it established. After a few minutes, it was up to 30.
Anyway, free isn’t always free is what I’m saying. Your data could be sold, you could be targeted for ads, and what happens to the files you upload in order to be converted? Are they deleted? Held forever? Sent somewhere else you don’t even know about?
TinyWow is like a one-stop shop for quick conversion jobs, but there are other powerful tools there as well for PDF editing, removing backgrounds from images, trimming videos, making memes, generating QR codes, and the like.
The section for working with PDFs alone has a whopping 43 tools in it, including super helpful ones like splitting PDFs, merging PDFs, rearranging the order of pages in a PDF, and adding a watermark to a PDF.