At the beginning of the year, Fast Company, with support from journalism nonprofit The Economic Hardship Reporting Project, set out to find out what it’s really like to be a woman working in the U.S. right now, and how things have changed over the previous generations. Seven reporters from across the country spoke to mothers and daughters about core issues like unpaid labor, discrimination, pay gap, career advancement, work-life balance, and how the pandemic has changed our relationship to work.

The 14 mothers and daughters profiled in Ambition Diaries range in age from 27 to 81, and live across the country from the Northeast to the South, Midwest, and West Coast. They are Black, Latinx, white, Guatemala, Malaysian, Jewish, and LGBTQ. They work in education, healthcare, tech, HR, the arts, retail and sales, and more. They are single, married, partnered, divorced. They are working class, middle class, upper-middle class and in some cases have moved between each.

When we set out on this project, the news of the pandemic’s impact on women’s workforce participation was ringing throughout the business world: According to the National Women’s Law Center, more than 5.4 million women left or lost their jobs in the first year of the pandemic, setting women’s progress in the labor force back by a generation. And while some of those jobs have been recovered, women’s labor force participation is continuing to decline, and there are still one million fewer women at work than there were pre-pandemic. Then in June, just after many of these conversations had been recorded, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that banning abortion “would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades.” Women’s workforce participation pre-Roe in the early 1970s was 20% lower than it is now.