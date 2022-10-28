The 9 best deals from Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

Not too long ago, Black Friday was a one-day event. We woke up, shaking off the remnant tryptophan in our system and trudged to the stores.

Then, some time around 2013, it stretched into a two-day affair, with stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving, in hopes of stretching profits and ensuring consumers had nothing left in their wallet. The pandemic ended Thanksgiving shopping for many people, but 2022 has seen the rise of a new phenomenon: the month-long Black Friday.

Amazon started the trend with its Prime Early Access Sale. Now Best Buy has launched an ongoing Black Friday sale, more than four weeks before the actual retail “holiday.”

Of course, inflation has driven the cost of everything higher, but the good news is that the bargains are plentiful.