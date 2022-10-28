The 9 best deals from Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

Not too long ago, Black Friday was a one-day event. We woke up, shaking off the remnant tryptophan in our system and trudged to the stores.
Then, some time around 2013, it stretched into a two-day affair, with stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving, in hopes of stretching profits and ensuring consumers had nothing left in their wallet. The pandemic ended Thanksgiving shopping for many people, but 2022 has seen the rise of a new phenomenon: the month-long Black Friday.
Amazon started the trend with its Prime Early Access Sale. Now Best Buy has launched an ongoing Black Friday sale, more than four weeks before the actual retail “holiday.”
Of course, inflation has driven the cost of everything higher, but the good news is that the bargains are plentiful.
If you’re looking for a high-end piece of consumer electronics, here are 10 deals worth considering in Best Buy’s Black Friday event.
Sony Alpha A7 II Mirrorless Camera – $1,000 ($600 off)
Mirrorless cameras are the future of non-phone-based photography. And if you’re not locked into the Canon or Nikon worlds already with a previous model, this Sony model is a good entry into the space. Along with the camera body, you’ll also get a 28- to 70-mm lens, giving you a wide range for clear shots.