Adidas blew the Kanye controversy, but your brand can avoid the same mistakes

That was Kanye West on the Drink Champs podcast on October 16 daring Adidas to react to his recent behavior.

Ever since West—now known as Ye—signed on with Adidas in 2013, the artist has been the cultural story at the brand. That fact took a dark turn over the past month, as West has been criticized for anti-Semitic comments, leading the brand to cancel its landmark deal with him on October 25.

In its statement, Adidas said the company “does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”



The company also said that it expects this move to have a short-term negative impact of up to $246 million on the company’s net income in 2022. According to Morningstar analyst David Swartz, the Yeezy brand makes nearly $2 billion a year for Adidas, or 10% of its overall revenue.