7,000 Puerto Rico homes will soon be part of a virtual power plant

Five years ago, after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and knocked out much of the island’s electric grid for months, thousands of people started installing solar panels and battery storage at their homes. This meant that in September, when Hurricane Fiona struck, they had power when the grid went down again. They also have power during the island’s frequent blackouts, which happen even when there isn’t a storm.

[Photo: courtesy Sunrun] Now, 7,000 homes across the island with solar power and batteries will soon become part of a new 17-megawatt “virtual power plant,” meaning that they can work together to help make the whole grid more resilient, not just individual homes. (A virtual power plant can be either a network of distributed power sources, as in this case, or a system that helps thousands of people reduce power demand at critical times.) [Photo: courtesy Sunrun] “We’ve worked with the utility to understand when the most electricity demand happens on the system,” says Chris Rauscher, director of market development and policy at Sunrun, the solar power company that the utility, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), chose to create the new project. “And our virtual power plant—our individual home solar-battery systems—will be sending power to the grid during those peak hours.” In the wake of Maria, the company went to Puerto Rico to install solar power and batteries at fire stations to help keep critical infrastructure running. It also started working with a deluge of new customers who wanted solar and batteries at home. It wasn’t a hard sell.

Electricity has been unreliable in Puerto Rico for a long time, with a fragile, outdated grid after a history of mismanagement by PREPA. (Last year, the utility brought in a private company to manage the grid, but the length of power outages has actually increased.) Power is also very expensive. When customers lease a solar and battery system, they usually end up spending less. The difference is even bigger now, since Puerto Rico relies partly on oil for electricity, and Russia’s war in Ukraine spiked oil prices. [Photo: courtesy Sunrun] As the utility and other stakeholders started talking about how to rebuild the grid, Sunrun advocated for more solar on rooftops. “Puerto Rico, being an island, doesn’t have huge tracts of land for large wind farms or large solar farms, but they do have tons of available housing stock with roofs,” Rauscher says. Right now, as fossil-based power travels long distances over transmission lines on the island, as much as 17% of it is lost along the way. “The reality is, the utility system of delivering energy is just incredibly economically inefficient,” says Sunrun CEO Mary Powell, who previously led Vermont’s utility, Green Mountain Power. “It’s a 100-plus-year-old way of thinking about delivering energy. Generation right next to where the energy is needed is not just resilient, clean, and affordable, it’s economically a better way to build out the system of the future.”

The utility does plan to get solar power from large-scale plants, something that could help the total number of renewables grow faster. By 2025, according to a Puerto Rico law, it’s supposed to get around 40% of its electricity from clean sources. (It has a very long way to go, with only around 5% renewables now.) But it also plans to use virtual power plants. Sunrun’s will be the first. The system, which will enroll customers through the next year and begin operation in 2024, is straightforward: The company will use software to connect home batteries into a larger network, which can help the utility respond when the demand for power rises in the evenings, or if demand spikes during a heat wave. (In a catastrophe like a hurricane, however, the solar power will be used by the individual houses that have it rather than sent back to the grid.) New homes, as well as those that already have solar, will participate. Sunrun already has similar virtual power plants operating in other places. In California, for example, when air-conditioning strained the grid during a heat wave in September, the company helped utilities tap into battery storage at 18,000 homes to avoid blackouts.

Utilities are increasingly interested in this kind of system. “I feel like . . . the Sunruns of the world have been pitching the utilities for eight years, like, ‘Work with us, we can help you, we can help use these assets to make the grid run more effectively,'” Powell says. “And I really think that so many of these traumatic events we’re having [are] starting to create the change that we all are so excited to see.” Javier Rúa-Jovet, chief policy officer for the Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico and a former policy director for Sunrun, says there are now more than 50,000 solar-battery systems at homes on the island, and more than 3,000 being added each month, so virtual power plants are a logical solution for the grid. Still, the utility could have moved faster to put it in place and help avoid some blackouts. Around $10 billion in federal aid for rebuilding Puerto Rico’s grid after Hurricane Maria still hasn’t been spent, partly because the money didn’t become available until 2020, and partly because of the red tape involved in reimbursements.

And the utility still hasn’t fully committed to the transition to renewables, despite Puerto Rico’s long-term goals. It plans to use money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “prop up the current 20th-century grid that is completely centralized and reliant on imported fossil fuels,” says Raghu Murthy, a staff attorney at Earthjustice, who argues that the funds could be used to help every family on the island install rooftop solar and storage. It makes sense for virtual power plants to expand further, Rauscher says, noting, “There is no reason why this couldn’t be spread across the entire island at a very large scale.”