Liberal policies could have saved 171,030 lives, study finds

BY Clint Rainey3 minute read

It’s now November, which means it’s the season for the American pastime of being sick of hearing about the election. But new research might give people fresh enthusiasm to get to the polls: A study published Wednesday in PLoS ONE claims that conservative policies may be costing the country more than a hundred thousand American lives per year, while their progressive counterparts could be saving them.

Jennifer Karas Montez, a sociologist who studies aging at Syracuse University, and her fellow researchers wanted to understand why, if you ignore COVID-19, America’s death rate has still been rising faster than the rate has in Europe and other Western countries—and also why the data shows that this problem is “especially severe” only in certain states. To find an answer, the team took the leading causes of death for working-age Americans from 1999 to 2019 and merged them with annual state-level data on eight “policy domains,” such as labor, the environment, healthcare, and taxes. After modeling associations between mortality rates and those policies, then coding the policies as either conservative or liberal, the researchers write that they found conservative policies were linked to worse mortality rates almost across the board. The eight domain categories they created were:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Environmental regulations, like renewable energy funds and caps on CO2 emissions. Taxes, from income and sales, to corporate and capital-gains. Criminal justice reform, including the death penalty and three-strikes laws. Gun-safety laws, spanning everything from open carry, to background checks, to assault weapon bans. Healthcare policies, from prescription drug coverage, to welfare eligibility, to Medicare expansion. Labor laws, including minimum wages, policies about sick leave, and unemployment insurance. The legal status of marijuana, and the taxes levied on a pack of cigarettes. Their paper ultimately argues that in the year 2019—the most recent for which data is available—171,030 lives would have been saved if all U.S. states had the liberal version of the policies above, while an additional 217,635 lives would have been lost if all states had the conservative policies. Claiming the policies of either political party might be responsible for causing excessive death is obviously a great way to court controversy. But society, of course, already recognizes that bad policies can hurt citizens: Few people would disagree that by limiting factory pollution, lawmakers can help reduce the public risk of respiratory problems. For other policies, a direct cause of higher death rates might be debatable, but the researchers’ paper points to repeated examples of, at minimum, correlation: People live longer in states where a higher minimum wage gives workers money to spend on healthy food and better medical care, for instance, and in states where stricter gun laws make it harder to commit suicide. “More liberal policies on the environment, gun safety, labor, economic taxes, and tobacco taxes . . . were associated with lower mortality,” they write. “Especially strong associations were observed . . . between the gun safety domain and suicide mortality among men, between the labor domain and alcohol-induced mortality, and between both the economic tax and tobacco tax domains and [cardiovascular disease] mortality.” Only one liberal policy was associated with reduction in life expectancy, and that was legalized marijuana.