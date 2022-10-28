Relativity CEO Tim Ellis on the excitement—and stress—of launching 3D-printed rockets

Relativity is in the final innings of prep work for “ Good Luck, Have Fun ,” its first orbital flight attempt. The Relativity team is integrating Terran 1 in its Space Coast hangar right now, and plans to roll the rocket out to the launchpad in the coming weeks.

While all eyes may soon be on Terran 1, Relativity’s 3D-printed, 1,250 kg rocket only tells part of the story.

The launch unicorn says it’s been laser-focused on parallel development of the much-larger Terran R (20,000 kg, first flight targeted for 2024). Relativity has spent hundreds of millions on its Terran R this year alone and plans to have more than half its workforce working on the program by next year.

This week, Relativity lifted the wraps on its Stargate 4th Generation 3D metal printer, which can print objects up to 120 feet long and 24 feet wide. The company is also scaling up its presence and test facilities at NASA Stennis.