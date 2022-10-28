What to expect from Twitter now that Elon Musk is officially in charge

It might have been one of the most dramatic, chaotic, and twisty-turny acquisitions in corporate history, but Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk.
The $44 billion deal appears to have closed, allowing Musk to avoid a court battle with the social media giant and comply with a Delaware court judge’s deadline. On Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and top legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde were reportedly ushered out. Now the question is: What’s next?
One thing seems certain: The Twitter we’ve all come to know is about to change substantially. Musk pictures himself as an advocate of free speech and has been openly critical of the company’s monitoring of violent or hateful content. And expect some high-profile permanent bans to be reversed, with former President Donald Trump likely to be welcomed back should he want to return to the platform.
Musk hasn’t been very specific publicly about his plans for the social media giant, but Thursday, via a Tweet, he said much of the speculation about the site’s future has been wrong.
“The reason I bought Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he wrote. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society. . . . I didn’t do it because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”
Media reports in the past week have said Musk has threatened to gut the company’s workforce, with The Washington Post reporting he plans to cut the staff by nearly 75%, slicing it down from 7,500 employees to 2,000. That could severely affect the company’s ability to monitor content (including racist rants like the ones Kanye West made recently), misinformation, attempts by foreign operatives to manipulate public opinion and free elections, and child pornography.
Musk reportedly told employees on Wednesday that he does not expect to cut 75% of the company’s jobs, but he is still expected to make some job cuts.