When will Twitter be delisted? TWTR stock halted on NYSE as Elon Musk takes over

After Elon Musk took over Twitter and reportedly fired some of its top executives late Thursday, Twitter filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission asking that its shares be removed from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). According to a notice on the SEC website, the exchange intends to remove the shares by the opening bell on Tuesday, November 8.

Twitter shares were trading at $53.70 before they were halted on Friday, slightly below the $54.20 Musk agreed to pay for them.

Original story: