Lyft has discontinued its self-driving offerings in Miami and Austin just hours after its partner, Argo AI, announced it was ceasing operations.

Ford, which is a major backer of Argo AI, said it was shifting its self-driving plans and that the company was shuttering Wednesday afternoon. “We’re optimistic about a future for L4 ADAS [level 4 advanced driver assistance systems], but profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off, and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves,” Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote in the company’s earnings report. Volkswagen, another key backer, also changed its strategy and said in a release it will focus on other AV efforts and partnerships.It’s a swift downfall for the company that was discussing going public just over a year ago.

“Argo AI has been a great partner and we’ve learned a lot from each other,” a Lyft spokesperson tells Fast Company. “This development does not impact Lyft’s autonomous strategy. We will continue working with our other partners to advance the safety and commercialization of AV technology.”

Spokespeople for Argo and Ford did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment. Ford and VW plan to absorb some Argo employees, the companies said. Farley added in the report that Argo had been unable to attract new investors. In its earnings report, Ford said it recorded a “$2.7 billion non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI, resulting in an $827 million net loss for Q3.”