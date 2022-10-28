How we helped reboot a legendary Silicon Valley startup

From Ideaflow: The Only Business Metric That Matters by Jeremy Utley and Perry Klebahn with permission from Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. Copyright © 2022 by Jeremy Utley and Perry Klebahn.

Fairchild Semiconductor once led the world in creative collisions. It also emerged from one. In 1956, the American physicist William Shockley and two other scientists won the Nobel Prize for their work on the transistor, a crucial building block of the Information Age. That same year, Shockley left Bell Labs, an extraordinary hotbed of innovation, to found Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory in Mountain View, California. Shockley chose Mountain View to be closer to his ailing mother, but it was another planet as far as technological innovation was concerned. Since none of Shockley’s former colleagues would make the trek west with him, he had to recruit recent engineering grads. Hungry young talent collided with era-defining new technology. This influx of youthful energy played a pivotal role in establishing the creative culture that gave us the personal computer among many other technological innovations.

The Nobel wasn’t good for Shockley, exacerbating the anger and paranoia of an already difficult man. Working at the lab was no picnic. Strange behavior was common, from Shockley’s insistence on recording every company phone call to, on one occasion, a round of lie-detector tests to identify the “culprit” when someone at the company suffered an unexplained but minor injury. For all his failings as a leader, however, Shockley had a good eye for talent, assembling a world-class pool of young engineers. Employees at Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory largely put up with the boss’s autocratic management style, but when Shockley abruptly and inexplicably declared an end to silicon-based semiconductor research, the staff decided it was time to act. The true possibilities of this new technology had only just begun to reveal themselves. (People have a funny way of calling it quits right before a creative breakthrough.) In a way, what happened next was a creative collision, as Shockley’s research ban ran headlong into a peerless group of young problem-solvers. The young engineers knew they had lucked into a seat at the very cutting edge. Silicon- based transistors made vast leaps in electronic computation possible. Out in Mountain View, unconstrained by the beliefs of the mainstream physics and engineering communities, they might achieve almost anything. But this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity only mattered if they were allowed to pursue it. That’s why a group of these employees, later dubbed “the traitorous eight,” decided to leave the lab and start their own: Fairchild Semiconductor. William Shockley had inadvertently given birth to Silicon Valley.

